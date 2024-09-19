Council Prepares To Take The Field At Alex Moore Park

Alex Moore Park upgrade map (Photo/Supplied)

Upgrade work is starting on Alex Moore Park in Johnsonville next month, with sections of the park temporarily unavailable until January next year.

Work includes upgrading the artificial turf which has reached the end of its playable life after being first laid in 2014, and also replacing some shock pads where needed.

To access the area, large vehicles will use the corner of the upper softball field. The upper field will be unaffected but will need to accommodate other sports during this time.

Approximately 30 car parks will be out of action for the months during surface renewal to accommodate heavy machinery and large vehicles.

What we’re doing

Initial work will consist of removing the existing synthetic surface, followed by work on the shock pads (and if necessary, a full replacement of the shock pads), the installation of the new surface and finally, the infill necessary to complete a premier artificial turf surface.

The new turf will be a Liga Turf Cross 25018/18 with a Brockfill infill which has exceptionally high ratings for sustainability, and is used in other parts of the country and world successfully.

The material is made from a species of southern pine grown, harvested and replanted in continuous cycles. Previously a Rubber Crumb material was used.

We will recycle as much of the artificial turf as possible.

When and Where

This work is booked to start in the first week of October and will take up to three months.

FIFA and World Rugby grade testing of the artificial turf is scheduled for late December before the park is available for use again in January 2025.

Wellington City Council is working with the community and sports organisations to ensure summer programmes can continue to run, and keeping the general public informed through regular updates.

This upgrade is part of the Council’s commitment to good asset management practice, and supports our goal to ensure recreation experiences across our places, spaces, and programmes equitably support our communities’ physical, social, and restorative wants and needs.

The renewal of the turf is part of the Council’s Capital Renewal Programme and has a budget of $1.3M. This was approved in the 2024-2034 Long-term Plan.

Waiora Sport & Community hub will not be impacted by the works.

Project information and updates can be found at: wellington.govt.nz/alex-moore-park-upgrade.

