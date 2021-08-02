Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kiwi Gardeners' Familiar Herbicide Pulled From US Shelves

Monday, 2 August 2021, 5:22 am
Press Release: GE Free New Zealand

One of the most widely applied herbicides, used by New Zealand home gardeners, is being withdrawn from plant shops and supermarket shelves by its maker in the USA.

Bayer has announced that it is withdrawing all its proprietary glyphosate - based herbicides (GBH), from the US lawn and garden markets by 2023. This is in recognition of the Court costs related to the chronic health damage RoundUp has caused, mostly on farmers and small gardeners. [1]

“This is an astonishingly implicit admission that serious harm to people is caused by Bayer’s herbicides,” said Claire Bleakley, president of GE-Free NZ.

It is however, of concern that the withdrawal of Bayer’s GBH products is only in the US home market.

"New Zealand authorities need to ensure gardeners here are given equal protection, especially as ACC may end up covering health costs that in the US are being paid for through massive law suits," said Jon Carapiet, spokesman for GE-Free NZ.

The use of GBHs has escalated in the countries that grow GMO crops. AgribioTech companies have developed Genetically Engineered, RoundUp tolerant, soybean, corn, sugar beet and canola crops and the heavy use of GB Herbicides will continue to be promoted for spraying on food crops. These food plants are sprayed many times during their growing season and high RoundUp residues have been found in food.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer declared that Glyphosate was a “probable Carcinogen.” [2] There is undeniable evidence of negative health effects in laboratory animals that eat GE corn and soy. [3]

Many toxic herbicides contain undeclared additives to extend their persistence in the soil. The GBH formulations kill the soil ecosystems, chelate minerals, pollute the waterways and kill aquatic organisms. There is also a common practice of carpet spraying fields before planting and the use of GBH on cereals and potatoes to desiccate them just before harvesting.

The removal of glyphosate in US supermarkets will not make any GBH safer for applicators and consumers. It will only hide the fact industrial agriculture is over using and addicted to RoundUp and GBH products.

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) must immediately implement a planned withdrawal of Glyphosate Based Herbicides in light of admission of the evidence of harm caused from the toxic sprays.

New Zealand has around 90 brands of glyphosate-based herbicides on the market and all should be subject to withdrawal.

"It is time to remove of all brands of glyphosate based herbicides from both the commercial and home use markets,” said Ms. Bleakley.

"Farmers should be supported to adopt regenerative organic methods instead.”

References:
[1] https://www.agweb.com/news/crops/crop-production/bayer-pull-glyphosate-us-lawn-and-garden-markets
[2] https://www.iarc.who.int/featured-news/media-centre-iarc-news-glyphosate/
[3] Portier C (2020) A comprehensive analysis of the animal carcinogenicity data for glyphosate from chronic exposure rodent carcinogenicity studies. Environmental Health 19:18 https://ehjournal.biomedcentral.com/track/pdf/10.1186/s12940-020-00574-1.pdf

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from GE Free New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Supermarket Scam, And On Tunisia’s Scrapping Of Democracy

Are we paying too much for our groceries? Hmm. Is the Pope a Catholic? Given that the two Australian supermarket chains that dominate our grocery industry routinely rack up profits in the order of $22 billion annually, that’s a no-brainer. Yet as with New Zealand’s other socio-economic problems created by our 1980s reforms, the practical solutions seem pretty thin on the ground... More>>

 



Government: Bill Introduced To Protect Against Conversion Practices

Legislation has been introduced to Parliament to protect against practices intended to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Welcomes Draft Report On The Retail Grocery Sector

The Commerce Commission’s draft report into the retail grocery sector is being welcomed by Government as a major milestone. “I asked the Commerce Commission to look at whether this sector is as competitive as it could be and today it has released its draft report for consultation,” Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, David Clark said... More>>

ALSO:

Child Poverty Action Group: Poverty Burden For Children Increased Due To Government Neglect - New Report

Poverty, inequity, homelessness and food insecurity are among the burdens which increased for tamariki Māori and other children in the first year of Covid-19 - partially due to Government neglect... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 