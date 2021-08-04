Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hawke's Bay Arrests

Wednesday, 4 August 2021, 6:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Area Response Manager Senior Sergeant Steve Nicoll:

Over the last two days Hawke’s Bay Police have arrested a number of people involved in ongoing property crime in Napier.

Following a spate of vehicle thefts in Napier, proactive patrols have been focussed on a number of areas in an effort to deter any further offending and identify those responsible.

At around 1:30am on Tuesday morning, a patrol noticed two youths attempting to break into a vehicle on McDonald Street, Napier. The pair were arrested and charged with attempted unlawful taking and appeared in Hastings Youth Court.

One of the pair is believed to have been involved in a number of recent vehicle thefts and enquiries are continuing to establish these connections.

Two people were arrested for the theft of a ute overnight on Monday, thought to have been linked to aggravated burglary in Pakowhai Road, Hastings.

The vehicle was located at Westshore after Police responded to a report from a member of the public about a suspicious vehicle. Both these offenders have previously been involved in unlawfully taking motor vehicles and have been referred to youth aid services.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested and has been charged with burglary and possession of methamphetamine following a shoplifting incident at a Napier supermarket on Tuesday lunchtime, where $366.16 of goods were allegedly stolen. This was great work from local staff, who recognised the woman’s vehicle in Bayview as she was travelling towards her home address. She was
arrested and the goods were recovered. The woman is due to appear in the Napier District Court on 4 August.

At around 9.45am on Wednesday a male entered the Westshore Dairy armed with a baseball bat. He unsuccessfully attempted to open the till but left the store with approximately $1500 worth of cigarettes and was driven away by an accomplice. Some excellent investigative work led police to a Marewa address where a 33-year-old male was arrested at around 11.30am. The cigarettes and
baseball bat from the offence were also recovered. The arrested male is a patched member of Mongrel Mob Aotearoa who is on release conditions following a previous conviction for aggravated robbery. Charges are pending and the male will be referred to Napier District Court.

This excellent work from our staff will have a positive impact on our Napier communities to help reduce the impacts of these types of crime. I know these incidents are really concerning and I want to reassure the Hawke’s Bay community that our staff continue to work tirelessly every day to prevent crime, identify those responsible and hold them accountable.

But we can’t do it all on our own and we do need help from our communities.

If you ever see anything that causes you concern, including anything suspicious please contact Police via 111 if it’s happening immediately or 105 after the fact.

We also encourage vehicle owners to ensure that their vehicles are locked, secured with steering locks or immobiliser alarms and parked in safe or well-lit places. Many thefts from vehicles are by opportunists, so where possible, don’t leave valuables inside your vehicle. It is important we all remain vigilant to help ensure the safety and security of our local retailers and the wider community.

