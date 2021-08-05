Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Three People In Custody Following Incident In Opaheke

Thursday, 5 August 2021, 2:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Just after 11am, Police staff observed an individual with warrants to arrest travelling in a vehicle in the Wattle Downs area.

The vehicle was signalled to stop but failed to do so. It has not been pursued by Police.

It has continued to travel towards the Papakura area and spikes have successfully been deployed before the vehicle came to a stop in the Red Hill area.

All three occupants have fled the vehicle and then forced two members of the public out of their vehicle. It was reported at the time that a firearm may have been presented at the time.

The vehicle has taken off at speed and has been driven erratically.

The Police Air Support Unit, Eagle, has continued to observe this vehicle and spikes were also successfully deployed again.

A short time later it has collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Opaheke and Settlement Roads.

All three occupants fled from the scene on foot.

Police staff were quickly at the scene and took one of the occupants into custody. A second occupant was located at a nearby address and was also taken into custody.

Cordons were put in place around the area while Police made enquiries to locate the third person, with assistance from Dog Section.

This person has since been located and was also taken into custody.

Fortunately no serious injuries have resulted from the reckless actions exhibited by these three people today. However, a child has since been taken to Middlemore Hospital for observations.

They are in a moderate condition. Victim Support has been immediately engaged for both parties that were caught up in today’s incident.

It was initially reported to Police that a firearm was presented when the second vehicle was stolen. Armed staff responded to the area as a precaution given the information that was available.

Police have since located two firearms inside the original vehicle that failed to stop.

All three individuals are currently in Police custody and are assisting us with our enquiries. Charges will be laid at a later stage.

Police have responded to an incredibly volatile situation today where the decisions made by these three people have been incredibly reckless and dangerous.

Our community are as equally as disappointed as Police are in this high risk behaviour that puts people’s safety at risk. Police have no tolerance for these actions and we will hold them accountable.

Police are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with this matter

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Whether We’re Punching Above Our Weight, And Should We Care?

According to Pierre De Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympic Games, the Olympic ideal was not about “winning, but fighting well. Life is not conquering, but fighting well.” True to that ideal, young people from all over the world do still congregate together once every four years to compete peacefully against each other... More>>



 
 


Finance: Finance Minister And RBNZ Governor Agree To Update MOU On Macro-prudential Policy

Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr have updated the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on macro-prudential policy to further protect the financial system and support the Government’s housing objectives... More>>

Government: Offers Formal Apology For Dawn Raids
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today formally apologised to Pacific communities impacted by the Dawn Raids in the 1970s.

Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>


Government: Bill Introduced To Protect Against Conversion Practices

Legislation has been introduced to Parliament to protect against practices intended to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression... More>>

ALSO:




Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 