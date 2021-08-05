Three People In Custody Following Incident In Opaheke

Just after 11am, Police staff observed an individual with warrants to arrest travelling in a vehicle in the Wattle Downs area.

The vehicle was signalled to stop but failed to do so. It has not been pursued by Police.

It has continued to travel towards the Papakura area and spikes have successfully been deployed before the vehicle came to a stop in the Red Hill area.

All three occupants have fled the vehicle and then forced two members of the public out of their vehicle. It was reported at the time that a firearm may have been presented at the time.

The vehicle has taken off at speed and has been driven erratically.

The Police Air Support Unit, Eagle, has continued to observe this vehicle and spikes were also successfully deployed again.

A short time later it has collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Opaheke and Settlement Roads.

All three occupants fled from the scene on foot.

Police staff were quickly at the scene and took one of the occupants into custody. A second occupant was located at a nearby address and was also taken into custody.

Cordons were put in place around the area while Police made enquiries to locate the third person, with assistance from Dog Section.

This person has since been located and was also taken into custody.

Fortunately no serious injuries have resulted from the reckless actions exhibited by these three people today. However, a child has since been taken to Middlemore Hospital for observations.

They are in a moderate condition. Victim Support has been immediately engaged for both parties that were caught up in today’s incident.

It was initially reported to Police that a firearm was presented when the second vehicle was stolen. Armed staff responded to the area as a precaution given the information that was available.

Police have since located two firearms inside the original vehicle that failed to stop.

All three individuals are currently in Police custody and are assisting us with our enquiries. Charges will be laid at a later stage.

Police have responded to an incredibly volatile situation today where the decisions made by these three people have been incredibly reckless and dangerous.

Our community are as equally as disappointed as Police are in this high risk behaviour that puts people’s safety at risk. Police have no tolerance for these actions and we will hold them accountable.

Police are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with this matter

