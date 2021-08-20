Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Stay safe, stay home this weekend

Friday, 20 August 2021, 4:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster:

As we head into the weekend, Police are reminding New Zealanders that we
remain at Alert Level 4 and non-essential travel or activity is not
permitted.

There are no borders in place and people should remain at their primary place
of residence.

For the safety of our communities it is absolutely vital that everyone
continues to adhere to the restrictions in place.

That means exercise should be in your neighbourhood only and any recreational
activity that could lead to a rescue or emergency response is not permitted.
That includes, but is not limited to, activities such as surfing,
snowboarding, tramping, fishing and whitebaiting.

Should you run into trouble with weather or injury and require help, you
immediately put others in danger. Don’t be the person who sparks an
emergency call out, when you shouldn't be out in the first place.

Police will be taking an education-first approach to the restrictions,
however, quick and decisive enforcement action will be taken where necessary
for the safety of everyone.

The majority of New Zealanders continue to do the right thing, avoiding
non-essential travel and keeping themselves and their whanau safe by staying
at home.

Since the beginning of Alert Level 4, 12 people have been charged in relation
to breaching COVID-19 restrictions, the majority of those relating to protest
activity. There have been two prosecutions in Northland, five in Auckland
City, two in Bay of Plenty and three in Canterbury.

Police have also issued 20 formal warnings to people in breach of the
rules.

Between midnight on 17 August and 5pm yesterday (19 August), Police have
received 1,869 Online Breach Notifications. 607 of those reports are from
Tamaki Makaurau. Of those reports, 984 were about a gathering, 742 about a
business and 143 about an individual.

Police remain out and about in our communities conducting reassurance visits
and compliance checks.

In Tamaki Makaurau today Police have been carrying out random pop-up
checkpoints to ensure compliance with restrictions.

The public will continue to see a visible Police presence in the Rodney area
between Auckland and Northland, with officers actively stopping vehicles to
ensure motorists have a legitimate reason for movement through the region.

We expect high volumes of traffic to continue around testing centres across
Auckland and we ask everyone to remain patient if travelling to these
locations.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 20/8: 31 Cases Overall, Wellington Cases


There are 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community to confirm today. This brings the total number of cases associated with the current Auckland community outbreak to 31. All cases have or are being transferred safely to a managed isolation facility, under strict infection prevention and control procedures, including the use of full PPE... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On our polarised attitudes to the Covid response


Thesis meets antithesis again, this time in the pages of the New Zealand Herald. A week ago, Liam Dann wrote a column pondering how in contrast to the death and suffering Covid is wreaking all around the world, New Zealanders “are living in an open and thriving economy - with sports events, theatre, music and all the rest.” This reality and the wider work required to address social inequality, Dann felt, are being drowned out by the Covid complainers... More>>



 
 


RIP: Government mourns passing of Sir Michael Cullen
The Government is mourning the passing of former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sir Michael Cullen.
“Sir Michael was one of the most influential figures in New Zealand politics over the last 40 years. Intelligent, funny and kind he left a significant legacy for the country... More>>

ALSO:


They Visited Auckland: Three Covid Cases in Wellington
Three cases of covid-19 have been found in Wellington. The three people had recently travelled to Auckland and had been in one of the venues listed as a “location of interest” because it had been visited by an infectious person from the new Auckland cluster... More>>

Government: C-130 Hercules to depart for the Middle East

Earlier in the week, the Government announced the deployment of New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel to the Middle East to assist with the international evacuation efforts from Afghanistan, including of New Zealanders and other approved foreign nationals... More>>

ALSO:

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 