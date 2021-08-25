Hamilton City Council East Ward By-election progress results

Final results in the Hamilton City Council East Ward By-election show Mark Donovan has 1774 votes, 208 ahead of the next highest polling candidate.

The final results are:

Mark Donovan - 1774

Anna Casey-Cox - 1566

Anna Smart - 1470

Peter Humphreys - 929

Ada Xiao - 903

Horiana Henderson - 779

Naomi Pocock - 634

Emma Pike - 577

Lisa Lewis - 569

Wiremu Taylor Puke - 444

Riki Manarangi - 361

Pirihira Kaio - 291

Ross Macleod - 280

Donna Pokere-Phillips - 247

Jack Gielen - 209

Roshni Desai - 209

Chris van der Aa - 193

Colm McKeogh - 180

Daniel Pascoe - 129

Ritesh Chandra - 125

Kat Waswo - 120

Jennifer Myers - 57

Michelle Houghton - 47

Christopher Manson - 40

Informal - 37

Blank - 8

Results are also available at yourcityelections.co.nz/results

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said she and other Councillors would welcome their new colleague in person, once lockdown was over.

“I want to congratulate Mark and warmly welcome him on board. We have some huge and complex challenges ahead of us and the decisions we make will impact on Hamilton for generations. So I look forward to helping Mark get up to speed very quickly so he can understand what’s at stake and make a full contribution, quickly.”

A total of 12,178 votes were received, or 20.7% of the 58,835 voting packs delivered. This compares to the 23.26% of East Ward voting packs returned in the 2018 By-election.

Hamilton City Council was required to hold a By-election following the death of East Ward Councillor Margaret Forsyth in early May.

