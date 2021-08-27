Christchurch to move to Alert Level 3 next week



Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel is welcoming the news that Christchurch will move down an alert level at 11.59pm on Tuesday 31 August. However she says it is important that people remain vigilant and follow the current Alert Level rules.

“We are fortunate that we have not had any community cases of the Delta variant in the South Island so far, but this is not the time for us to get complacent,’’ says the Mayor.

“We need to continue to follow the Government advice and stick to the Alert Level rules so that we lessen the risk of the virus taking hold in our communities.

“We need to keep using the COVID NZ tracer app to scan in when we’re accessing essential services and we need to wear face masks. If everyone does the right thing then hopefully we will able to steadily move down the alert levels.’’

When Christchurch moves to Alert Level 3, Council-owned facilities will continue to remain closed.

“Facilities such as libraries and sports and recreation centres won’t re-open until we are in Alert Level 2,’’ the Mayor says.

All essential city services will operate as normal under Alert Level 3 and many other Council services will be offered online. More details will be provided on this early next week.

“We are well practised now at providing essential services under the different alert levels so in some ways it is business as usual,’’ the Mayor says.

