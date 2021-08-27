Christchurch to move to Alert Level 3 next week
Friday, 27 August 2021, 3:26 pm
Press Release: Christchurch City Council
Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel is welcoming the news
that Christchurch will move down an alert level at 11.59pm
on Tuesday 31 August. However she says it is important that
people remain vigilant and follow the current Alert Level
rules.
“We are fortunate that we have not had any
community cases of the Delta variant in the South Island so
far, but this is not the time for us to get
complacent,’’ says the Mayor.
“We need to continue
to follow the Government advice and stick to the Alert Level
rules so that we lessen the risk of the virus taking hold in
our communities.
“We need to keep using the COVID NZ
tracer app to scan in when we’re accessing essential
services and we need to wear face masks. If everyone does
the right thing then hopefully we will able to steadily move
down the alert levels.’’
When Christchurch moves to
Alert Level 3, Council-owned facilities will continue to
remain closed.
“Facilities such as libraries and sports
and recreation centres won’t re-open until we are in Alert
Level 2,’’ the Mayor says.
All essential city services
will operate as normal under Alert Level 3 and many other
Council services will be offered online. More details will
be provided on this early next week.
“We are well
practised now at providing essential services under the
different alert levels so in some ways it is business as
usual,’’ the Mayor
says.
