Heavy Rain Warning
Saturday, 28 August 2021, 1:21 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Issued at: 9:04am Saturday, 28th August
2021
Situation
A large low is forecast to
remain slow-moving over the Tasman Sea, while associated
fronts move slowly eastwards across northern New Zealand
today and Sunday morning. These fronts are expected to bring
periods of heavy northerly rain to many places. People are
advised to keep up to date with forecasts in case any
changes are made to the warnings or watches.
Heavy
Rain Warning for Tairāwhiti - Orange
Heavy rain
may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface
flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions
may be hazardous.
Issued: 9:03am Saturday,
28th August 2021
Area: The ranges of eastern Bay of
Plenty and Gisborne
Valid: 9:00am Saturday to 6:00am
Sunday
Expect 90 to 120mm of rain to accumulate on top of
what has already fallen. Peak intensities of 15 to 25mm per
hour, especially in possible thunderstorms tonight and early
Sunday
morning.
