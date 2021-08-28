Heavy Rain Warning

Issued at: 9:04am Saturday, 28th August 2021

Situation

A large low is forecast to remain slow-moving over the Tasman Sea, while associated fronts move slowly eastwards across northern New Zealand today and Sunday morning. These fronts are expected to bring periods of heavy northerly rain to many places. People are advised to keep up to date with forecasts in case any changes are made to the warnings or watches.

Heavy Rain Warning for Tairāwhiti - Orange

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.



Issued: 9:03am Saturday, 28th August 2021

Area: The ranges of eastern Bay of Plenty and Gisborne

Valid: 9:00am Saturday to 6:00am Sunday

Expect 90 to 120mm of rain to accumulate on top of what has already fallen. Peak intensities of 15 to 25mm per hour, especially in possible thunderstorms tonight and early Sunday morning.

