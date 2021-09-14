Hui Ora Wellbeing Virtual Summit Presents the Magic of Ancestral Wisdom

The internet will play host to the first ever “by-Maori for everyone” Wellbeing Virtual Summit, to take place on Thursday 18th November via a full day programme of presentations and panels.

Producer Tuihana Ohia says the idea for the Hui Ora Summit emerged after years of working in the wellbeing space, and attending countless corporate wellbeing conferences and summits as a keynote speaker, participant and chairperson.

“It often struck me that there was little to no indigenous narrative of wellbeing at these events”, says Tuihana. “On occasion when it was present, it felt more like a “nice to have”, rather than a genuine intention to embrace a voice. Yet, working alongside both corporate and community organisations, there is actually a rapidly growing desire to understand the indigenous perspective, which is why we decided to create the Hui Ora Summit.”

Tuihana approached her longtime friend, Ninakaye Taanetinorau, manager of popular artist and producer Tiki Taane, to help her turn the dream into a reality. Ninakaye says, “If there is anything these trialling times have emphasised, it is that our society is greatly suffering in terms of holistic wellbeing, which includes, or is even as a result of the impact we are having upon our natural environment. The indigenous view is almost always about the bigger picture, and so it is time for these voices to be respected and heard if there is any hope of restoring holistic wellbeing to the globe.”

The Hui Ora Wellbeing Virtual Summit will feature a wide and eclectic mix of dynamic speakers, such as Tauranga Moana artist Mr G, former Miss World NZ Jess Tyson, Chaz Doherty from Ngāi Tūhoe, author and researcher Dr Ngahuia Murphy, She Is Not Your Rehab founders Matt & Sarah Brown, Tangaroa Walker from Farm4Life and many more.

When asked if the event is for corporates only, Tuihana replies,“To be honest, our quiet intention is to disrupt the current corporate wellbeing space - shake it up a little, well actually a lot. However, in response, no this summit is not just for corporates only. The Hui Ora Summit will be featuring speakers across all walks of life and therefore should appeal to anyone and everyone with an interest in wellbeing."

Hui Ora Wellbeing Virtual Summit is brought to you on Thursday 18th November 2021 from 9:00am - 5:30pm, by Woo Wellbeing, Tikidub Productions & Dorothy Maclachlan VA with support from Extended Whanau Ltd and Wise Work. Tickets are on sale now via https://tickets.ticketspace.co.nz/event/hui-ora-wellbeing-summit.

