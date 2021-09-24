Central Ward By-election Result

Preliminary results from Hutt City Council’s Central Ward by-election reveal that Glenda Barratt is the likely front runner to be the city’s new Central Ward councillor. The result is close with only a small number of votes separating Ms Barratt from Andrea Hilton.

The preliminary result was announced at 12.30 pm today following a voting period which began on August 19 and was extended by two weeks due to Covid 19 restrictions.

Hutt City Council’s Elections Officer, Bruce Hodgins, says 15 special votes are still to be processed. Confirmation of the result is expected to be announced on Monday 27 September.

"With 12 candidates standing for election, Central Ward electors had plenty of choice as to who they would like representing them on Council," said Bruce.

"Voter turnout for by-elections is typically lower than for the triennial elections," adds Bruce, noting that 24% of electors chose to exercise their democratic right to vote in this by-election. This compares to the 40% turnout for the 2019 triennial election.

Subject to the result being confirmed, Glenda will be sworn in as a Councillor at the next Council meeting on 5 October 2021.

