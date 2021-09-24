Central Ward By-election Result
Friday, 24 September 2021, 1:26 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council
Preliminary results from Hutt City Council’s Central
Ward by-election reveal that Glenda Barratt is the likely
front runner to be the city’s new Central Ward councillor.
The result is close with only a small number of votes
separating Ms Barratt from Andrea Hilton.
The
preliminary result was announced at 12.30 pm today following
a voting period which began on August 19 and was extended by
two weeks due to Covid 19 restrictions.
Hutt City
Council’s Elections Officer, Bruce Hodgins, says 15
special votes are still to be processed. Confirmation of the
result is expected to be announced on Monday 27
September.
"With 12 candidates standing for election,
Central Ward electors had plenty of choice as to who they
would like representing them on Council," said
Bruce.
"Voter turnout for by-elections is typically
lower than for the triennial elections," adds Bruce, noting
that 24% of electors chose to exercise their democratic
right to vote in this by-election. This compares to the 40%
turnout for the 2019 triennial election.
Subject to
the result being confirmed, Glenda will be sworn in as a
Councillor at the next Council meeting on 5 October
2021.
For more information, visit hutt.city/centralward
