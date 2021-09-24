Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Daily Compliance Update

Friday, 24 September 2021, 1:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are reminding Aucklanders not to be tempted to burst your bubble, as the city faces its first weekend under Alert Level 3 restrictions.

While it may be tempting to visit friends and relatives, under Alert Level 3 you must ensure your bubble remains as small as possible.

Police across Tamaki Makaurau will continue to be carrying out visibility patrols over the weekend to ensure that the public are adhering to the restrictions in place under Alert Level 3.

Police are continuing to see higher levels of traffic attempting to go through the border checkpoints since the move to Alert Level 3.

It’s important to remember that travel across an Alert Level Boundary remains very restricted and you will be turned away if you don’t have the required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the Covid-19 website: https://covid19.govt.nz/alert-levels-and-updates/alert-level-3/(link is external)

Police made multiple arrests in relation to incidents at the Southern checkpoints yesterday.

A 63-year-old man was arrested at the Oram Road checkpoint after refusing multiple times to provide any of his details to Police. The man was given a warning and continue to refuse to give any details and was subsequently arrested where he resisted Police. He has been summonsed to appear in the Pukekohe District Court.

A 31-year-old female was arrested at the same checkpoint after she was identified as being wanted to arrest in connection to burglaries in Cambridge.

At the Rawiri Road checkpoint, a vehicle was observed travelling through the freight lane at speed last night without headlights on. The driver of the vehicle was stopped on SH2 and a search of the vehicle located a rifle in the boot. A 41-year-old man is facing a number of charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Checkpoint figures

As of 11.59pm yesterday, a total of 256,962 vehicles have now been stopped at the checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries since 11.59pm on 31 August.

A total of 4,035 vehicles have been turned around during this time.

21,854 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints yesterday while 457 vehicles were turned around, less than half the number of vehicles turned around the previous day.

A total of 80 vehicles were turned away at the Northern checkpoints yesterday while 377 vehicles were turned around at the Southern checkpoints.

As at 11.59pm September 21, 7,564 heavy vehicles have been stopped and 328 of them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau.

56 of those vehicles were turned around yesterday.

Tāmaki Makaurau compliance update

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, in Tāmaki Makaurau three people have been charged with a total of three offences as at 5pm yesterday (23 September 2021).

Of these, one is for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), one is for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, and one is a Health Act Breach.

In the same time period, one person was formally warned for a range of offences.

Police have received a total of 268 105-online breach notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Alert Level 2 compliance update

Nineteen people have been charged with a total of 22 offences in Alert Level 2, as at 5pm yesterday (23 September 2021).

Of these, 18 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), two for Failing to Stop (COVID-related), one is for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction and one is for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.

In the same time period, seven people have been warned – four for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction and three for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19).

To date, Police have received a total of 945 105-online breach notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Alert Level 2.

