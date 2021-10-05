$18,750 Fine For Offensive Odour
Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 12:11 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council
Hawke’s Bay Regional Council continues to take a hard
line on offending with another successful prosecution, this
time for an offensive smell.
Emmerson Transport
Limited (ELT), which operates its yard in Hastings, pleaded
guilty to discharging a contaminant (odour) and contravening
an abatement notice in January this year. ELT was fined
$18,750.
The odour came from nine bins of offal, one
of which was overflowing due to its contents expanding in
the heat.
Judge Melinda Dickey said
that ELT’s business involves the transport of items that
are sometimes odorous.
She said as a profit is made
through these transport operations, it is incumbent on ELT
to operate its business in a way that does not impact
adversely on others.
Regional Council Group Manager
Policy and Regulation, Katrina Brunton says this is the
second time objectionable and offensive odour has extended
beyond the boundary of ELT’s yard and the company needed
to manage these issues responsibly.
“These rules are
in place to protect our community, and we are taking a hard
line on people who don’t follow them,” says Ms
Brunton.
If anyone has information regarding
unauthorised discharges to land, air or water they should
contact the Council’s 24/7 Pollution Hotline on 0800 108
838.
