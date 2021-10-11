Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Superfoods – What Are The Real Benefits Behind The Latest Health Craze?

Monday, 11 October 2021, 6:09 pm
Press Release: Kiwi Superfoods

It seems like every other day nutritional information changes. One minute, something like fats and oils are the worst thing on the planet and should be avoided at all costs, the next, these self-same items are lauded for their benefits. Trying to keep abreast of the newest research and recommendations can give the average consumer whiplash.

The most recent debate in this regard relates to ‘superfoods’. Staunch proponents of these foods often present them as some kind of near-mystical cure-all to any number of health issues. Naysayers just as vehemently dismiss them as nothing more than the latest food fad. The truth, however, is somewhere in between.

So, what exactly are superfoods? At its most basic, a superfood is any (natural) food that holds significantly high nutritional value in relation to its number of calories. Some examples include berries, salmon, and leafy green and cruciferous vegetables (spinach, kale, broccoli, radishes, etc.).

But be warned, adding a superfood or two to a generally poor diet that contains a lot of processed food and fine grains is not going to reap much benefit. In order to get the most out of a superfood, it needs to be eaten in the right quantity. Getting the right nutritional amount in can be tricky with the average diet, however, which makes superfood supplements, like those created by Kiwi Superfoods, a helpful solution. Combining these foods with other healthy habits like exercising, drinking enough water, and getting enough sleep also helps one to reap the most reward.

Some of the benefits associated with superfoods may include reducing the risk of heart disease and cancer, and improving cognitive functioning and memory. Each different superfood has its own unique properties and health benefits based on its molecular makeup.

In all, superfoods do hold dietary value and are unlikely to fade away when the next fad hits. But they should not be treated as a cure-all for an otherwise unhealthy lifestyle – they’re simply a supplement meant to enhance a balanced, healthy diet.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kiwi Superfoods on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Covid-19 & Government: Northland Moves To Level 3


Northland will move to Alert Level 3 restrictions from 11:59pm Friday following recent information on the risk presented by the positive case initially tested in Whangarei earlier this week and confirmed in Auckland yesterday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Korea’s March To Global Cultural Domination, Plus A K-pop Playlist


So far, South Korea’s culture industries seem to be pandemic proof. They’re also winning huge global audiences, and not merely large domestic ones. In recent years, South Korea’s TV series (Squid Game, Descendants of The Sun) and movies ( Parasite, Oldboy, The Handmaiden) have become global hits. However, it has been the music industry spearheaded by the group BTS that has made the deepest impression on Western audiences, and on a scale unseen since the hey-day of the Beatles... More>>





 
 

Government: More Support For Business
The third round of the Resurgence Support Payment opened for applications this morning. “The RSP helps businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. It provides cashflow to businesses and supports them to pay their bills while the country is at Alert Level 2 or above,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

Government: Next Steps In Supporting Visa Holders To Leave Afghanistan
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced New Zealand will send a Special Representative for Afghanistan to the Middle East to support New Zealand citizens, permanent residents and other visa holders who want to leave Afghanistan as the humanitarian situation on the ground continues to deteriorate... More>>

RNZ: PM announces Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet has agreed to the use of vaccine certificates in New Zealand. New Zealand's "vaccine passport" is likely to be a digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate containing a QR code... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>

Fundraising Institute NZ: Charities Being Called Out For Anti-vaccination Campaign

The Fundraising Institute is slamming registered charities, that benefit from Government tax-free status, for actively campaigning against the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 