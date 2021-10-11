Superfoods – What Are The Real Benefits Behind The Latest Health Craze?

It seems like every other day nutritional information changes. One minute, something like fats and oils are the worst thing on the planet and should be avoided at all costs, the next, these self-same items are lauded for their benefits. Trying to keep abreast of the newest research and recommendations can give the average consumer whiplash.

The most recent debate in this regard relates to ‘superfoods’. Staunch proponents of these foods often present them as some kind of near-mystical cure-all to any number of health issues. Naysayers just as vehemently dismiss them as nothing more than the latest food fad. The truth, however, is somewhere in between.

So, what exactly are superfoods? At its most basic, a superfood is any (natural) food that holds significantly high nutritional value in relation to its number of calories. Some examples include berries, salmon, and leafy green and cruciferous vegetables (spinach, kale, broccoli, radishes, etc.).

But be warned, adding a superfood or two to a generally poor diet that contains a lot of processed food and fine grains is not going to reap much benefit. In order to get the most out of a superfood, it needs to be eaten in the right quantity. Getting the right nutritional amount in can be tricky with the average diet, however, which makes superfood supplements, like those created by Kiwi Superfoods, a helpful solution. Combining these foods with other healthy habits like exercising, drinking enough water, and getting enough sleep also helps one to reap the most reward.

Some of the benefits associated with superfoods may include reducing the risk of heart disease and cancer, and improving cognitive functioning and memory. Each different superfood has its own unique properties and health benefits based on its molecular makeup.

In all, superfoods do hold dietary value and are unlikely to fade away when the next fad hits. But they should not be treated as a cure-all for an otherwise unhealthy lifestyle – they’re simply a supplement meant to enhance a balanced, healthy diet.

© Scoop Media

