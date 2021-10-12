Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Saving Lives In September

Tuesday, 12 October 2021, 3:30 pm
Press Release: Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter

The month of September saw your Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter completing a total of 17 missions, including 9 medicals, 5 rescues and 3 motor vehicle accidents. Your Palmerston North Rescue crew were seen in locations such as Levin, Ohaukune, Taihape and Pahiatua over the month, providing rapid medical care to patients in need.

The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter responded to a motor vehicle accident involving 2 trucks and 2 cars on State Highway 1 in Levin on Wednesday, 15 September. Five patients had sustained injuries and were treated, including a child who has sustained serious injuries. The onboard crew transported a patient to Wellington Hospital in a serious condition.

Tuesday 28 September saw the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter completing three missions in one day. In the early evening, the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter responded to Foxton River mouth for a patient who had collapsed while fishing.

At midday, the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Turoa Ski Field to assist a woman who had fallen over skiing injuring her leg and was airlifted to Whanganui Hospital for further care.

Later in the evening, the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter was called to Dannevirke to assist a young girl who was suffering multiple seizures. She was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

Missions like these are made possible thanks to the generous donations from the public, helping keep the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter operational for all missions. Keep your crew rescue ready by donating to the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter at rescue.org.nz.

