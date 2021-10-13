Relocating Teams To Queenstown Lakes

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is hosting a series of free webinars for individuals looking to move some, or all, of their business to the district.

Top business leaders from the region, including Justine Ross, co-founder of vodka brand 42 Below, Jason Wilby, co-founder of Open Insurance, and Alex Worker, managing director of food company Highground Brands, will share their personal insights and advice for doing business in the region.

The webinars are part of the Home for Healthier Business programme (www.healthierbusiness.org), an economic diversification initiative dedicated to attracting business leaders, team builders and talent to Queenstown Lakes.

“We will cover a range of topics, as well as challenges, and advice from some real-life success stories who have built their businesses in one of the most beautiful parts of the world,” QLDC’s Economic Development Manager Peter Harris said.

The first webinar will be held Wednesday 27 October at 11.00am and is entitled “Building your business in Queenstown Lakes: 5 reasons why setting up business in the mountains has never been easier”.

Topics include attracting highly skilled talent, local services available, and connecting with local and global business networks.

Future webinars will cover the growing tech community in Queenstown Lakes and why tech companies are choosing the district as a base for offices.

“The webinars include 40 minutes of presentation time and a 20 minute open Q & A session,” Mr Harris said.

“Our Economic Development team will be on hand to answer any questions, as well as Olivia Wensley, CEO from StartUp Queenstown Lakes.”

“It will be a comprehensive ‘how-to’ session specifically aimed at leaders who are considering building a team in the district.”

Interested people can register at https://healthierbusiness.org/queenstown-lakes-talent-webinar/

Presentations will be recorded for those unable to attend at the allocated time.

© Scoop Media

