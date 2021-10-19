Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Four Nelson Housing Projects Into Next Round Of Infrastructure Acceleration Fund

Tuesday, 19 October 2021, 2:12 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

Efforts to increase housing supply in Nelson took a step forward last week after four out of five Council-led Expression of Interest applications to the Infrastructure Acceleration Fund (IAF) were accepted to proceed the Request for Proposal stage.

The IAF is designed to allocate funding to new or upgraded infrastructure that allows housing development in the short to medium term and enables a meaningful contribution to housing outcomes in areas of need.

The Nelson-Tasman Monitoring Report for the year ending June 30, shows a steep increase to the median house price in Nelson, which is now 60 – 70 percent higher than five years ago. Data from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development reveals the median sale price for for 2020/21was $583,625 in Nelson.

Kāinga Ora received more than 200 applications to the fund, and only invited around 80 to progress for the Request for Proposal stage.

The successful Expression of Interest applications were:

  • Achilles Avenue and Rutherford Street Affordable Housing Development
  • Marsden Valley / Ngawhatu Valley Development Area
  • Maitahi Village
  • Horoirangi Phase 1

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese said it was fantastic to see so many proposals from Nelson through to the next stage.

“The lack of affordable housing is one of the most significant challenges facing the Nelson Tasman region, and providing the infrastructure needed to unlock much-needed housing in Nelson is one of the ways we can collaborate with the private sector and housing providers to start increasing the supply of affordable housing in Nelson.”

“This is clear evidence that central government are on the same wavelength as us and agree that Nelson’s housing needs are some of the most pressing in New Zealand. There’s no silver bullet that solves housing affordability overnight, but this is an encouraging move.”

An application to the Kāinga Ora-administered fund does not fetter any future Council decision making in relation to the proposals, including in its regulatory capacity.

The four proposals

Achilles Avenue and Rutherford Street Social and Affordable Housing Development (Council’s application)

Council’s application made the case for central government investment in the ringroad watermain, wastewater network, and the Linear Park – Active Transport Corridor proposed in Te Ara ō Whakatū.

This important work would allow for increased housing intensification in Nelson’s city centre, that could potentially include the proposed Kāinga Ora developments on Achilles Avenue and Rutherford Street if Council decides to move forward with this sale.

Horoirangi

The Horoirangi proposal, led by Wakatū Incorporation, would provide an initial 200-250 homes with room for future development.

The development would be built on flat land extending from SH6 to the Boulder Bank near Nelson city and provide a range of housing options for people at all stages of life.

Mahitahi

The Maitai Valley proposal, a partnership with Ngāti Koata and private developers, proposes to provide 350 homes, of which about 100 would be affordable.

This proposal is pending the outcome of a Private Plan Change request that would rezone the area from rural to residential, which has yet to be decided.

The latest on the Private Plan change can be read on

Council’s website.

Marsden Valley and Ngawhatu Valley

The Stoke development would see the construction of about 2,250 dwellings in Marsden Valley and Ngawhatu Valley and is the largest zoned area that can satisfy immediate and future demand.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Perils Of Declaring Premature Victory


Sure enough, Saturday’s Vaxathon was a barrel of fun and a throwback not merely to the Telethons of the past. It also revived memories of those distant days of early 2020, when we were all carefully wiping down our groceries, not touching our faces, washing our hands for 20 seconds and responding to level four lockdowns by putting teddy bears in the window for the benefit of the little kids walking by in their family bubbles. Those were the days, when the Team of Five Million felt like a real, organic thing... More>>

RNZ: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces Cabinet decision on Covid-19 alert levels


Northland will move to level 2 at 11.59pm on 19 October. Waikato will be held at level 3, to be reviewed on Friday. Auckland will remain in level 3 with current restrictions for another two weeks... More>>

ALSO:




 
 


Government: Red Tape Cut To Boost Housing Supply
First home buyers are set to benefit from changes to planning rules being advanced by the Government and the National Party that will enable more medium density housing and cut red tape that acts as a barrier to development... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Inflation highest in over a decade
The consumers price index rose 2.2 percent in the September 2021 quarter, the biggest quarterly movement since a 2.3 percent rise in the December 2010 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Excluding quarters impacted by increases to GST rates, the September quarter movement was the highest since the June 1987 quarter... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Increases Climate Aid Contribution
The Government is making a four-fold increase in the support it provides to countries most vulnerable to the climate emergency, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today... More>>



Pay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 