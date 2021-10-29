SH3, Mt Messenger - crash causing delays - Central

Emergency services are responding to a crash involving a milk tanker and a

car on State Highway 3 (Mokau Road), Mt Messenger.

The crash, on the south side of Mt Messenger, was reported to Police just

before 5.00am.

Indications are that a person has sustained injuries.

As a result, there is a large quantity of milk and cream on the road which is

proving to be slippery.

The crash is causing significant traffic delays.

A clean-up crew is en-route.

