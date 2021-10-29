New Location For Our Civil Defence Headquarters
Friday, 29 October 2021, 9:39 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
A new purpose-built Emergency Coordination Centre (ECC)
for our community is a step closer to being built on Potae
Avenue in Lytton West.
It will provide a permanent
solution to replace the existing ECC arrangement, which must
be set up when activated, at Council’s Awarua building in
Fitzherbert Street.
Councillors voted unanimously at
the Civil Defence Emergency Management Group meeting this
week to proceed with this location.
The new location
is close to the hospital, which has a helipad and an
emergency water supply, and it’s outside of the flood and
tsunami inundation zones.
Council Community Lifelines
Director Dave Wilson says all going well the community
facility will be complete by mid to late next
year.
“The ECC will provide a dedicated facility for
emergency management personnel to coordinate and manage
emergencies from across the region”
The Long-Term
Plan 2021-2031 allocated $1m for the build on council-owned
land at 11 Potae Avenue.
Mr Wilson says the new ECC
structure will be a purpose-built facility that will be
activated and operational in response to an emergency event
when a coordinated response is
required.
