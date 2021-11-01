Appeal For Information Following Firearms Incident

Porirua Police are appealing for information from the public following a firearms incident in Pāuatahanui yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Grays Road, between Camborne and Pāuatahanui, shortly before 4pm following reports that a person had been shot.

One person received serious injuries in the incident, and they remain in hospital in a stable condition.

Police continue to make enquiries in order to locate those responsible.

We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen people or vehicles involved in this incident to get in touch.

Anyone who has information which may assist is asked to call Police on 105 and quote file number 211031/3685.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

