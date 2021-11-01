Appeal For Information Following Firearms Incident
Monday, 1 November 2021, 11:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Porirua Police are appealing for information from the
public following a firearms incident in Pāuatahanui
yesterday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to
Grays Road, between Camborne and Pāuatahanui, shortly
before 4pm following reports that a person had been
shot.
One person received serious injuries in the
incident, and they remain in hospital in a stable
condition.
Police continue to make enquiries in order
to locate those responsible.
We are appealing for
anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen
people or vehicles involved in this incident to get in
touch.
Anyone who has information which may assist is
asked to call Police on 105 and quote file number
211031/3685.
Alternatively, information can be
provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
