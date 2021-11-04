Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

It’s Time To Dot Ya Kura And Get Ya Dot, Rangatahi! - PPTA Te Wehengarua

Thursday, 4 November 2021, 11:13 am
Press Release: Post Primary Teachers' Association

Secondary teachers are urging rangatahi (young people) to get their ira dot this weekend in Tāmaki Makaurau and take part in the Dot Ya Kura competition ahead of the event.

“Catching up with whanau and mates is something that rangatahi are missing the most during these COVID-19 restrictions.

The sooner everyone gets dotted, or vaccinated, the sooner those catch ups can happen all around the motu,” says Melanie Webber, PPTA Te Wehengarua President.

Mass vaccination events for people aged 12-34 years, are being held at Eden Park and several other locations around Tāmaki Makaurau on Saturday and Sunday, with a range of fun activities, food and music on offer and awesome prizes to be won.

“Wherever you are you are in Aotearoa New Zealand, reach out to your rangatahi in Tāmaki Makaurau and make sure they get their dot.”

Today and tomorrow, kura / schools, school groups and teams who get creative with the Got Ya Dot logo, and take a photo to share with the world, are in to win a $500 cash prize.

gotyadot / ira dot in conjunction PPTA and BNZ are proud to present ‘dot ya kura’, a campaign to encourage all Kura/Schools across Aotearoa to get on board with promoting the Got ya Dot mass event taking place this Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 November, in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Dot your Kura encourages Kura/Schools to get creative with the Got ya Dot logo, take a photo to share with the world and be in to win a $500.00 cash prize for your kura or class.

There are five cash prizes up for grabs for participating kura across Aotearoa.

We encourage kura outside of Tāmaki Makaurau to support the kaupapa, and support our kura in Tāmaki who have been under strict lockdown restrictions for the past three months.

Tāmaki Makaurau based Kura – 3 x $500.00 prize

Kura outside of Tāmaki Makaurau – 2 x $500.00 prize

When we say get creative, we mean it. Here are some ideas:

  • A screenshot of all Zoom class participants sharing the Got ya Dot logo as their background
  • A photo of all students and teachers outside their school holding up the Got ya Dot logo
  • A School Rugby team scrum with Got ya Dot logo on the ground

How creative can you get? Please show us, we would love to see.

To enter your school into this competition:

  • Photo entries only accepted.
  • Tag us on Social Media: Facebook Got Ya Dot. and Insta @gotyadot
  • Or email your entry to gotyadot@gmail.co.nz
  • Competition closes Friday 5 November 5pm.

dot ya tauira, dot ya rōpū, dot ya Kura. Kia whakakotahi ai tātou e ngā kura o Aotearoa!

