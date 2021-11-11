Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Community To Have Their Say After Council Proposes To Close The Levin Landfill By 2022

Thursday, 11 November 2021, 12:14 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Yesterday at the Horowhenua District Council meeting, it was proposed to support the early closure of the Levin Landfill in 2022.

Horowhenua District Council Mayor, Bernie Wanden says that Council considered presentations provided by Morrison Solutions, Berl and Stantec and have listened to the community's concerns. As a result, Council put forward a proposal for community consultation, which would see the landfill closed in 2022.

The three options considered were:

· Close the Landfill in 2022;

· Closure of the Landfill no later than 31 December 2025; or

· Keep the Landfill operating until it is full or its consent expires in 2037.

"We believe the early closure of the Levin Landfill in 2022 is the best outcome for Council from a strategic, financial, wellbeing and risk perspective," explains Mayor Bernie. "Any other option is clearly not sustainable." It is the right thing to do. We are showing that we care about our community and a sustainable and viable future."

Supporting the resolution Cr David Allan says: "It's not about putting our rubbish somewhere else; it's about saying there are cleaner options that will benefit our community and New Zealand."

Community feedback on Council's decision is critical, and we encourage the community to take part in the engagement process. Submissions will be open from 30 November 2021 to 31 January 2022.

"Although Council manages the disposal of our community's waste, it remains the responsibility of all of us to rethink how we can minimise our consumption of disposables. Today's Council is currently dealing with the impacts of decisions made 50 years ago, when the then Council didn't have the data, science and information we do now. As Elected Members representing our community's best interests, we are well aware that our decisions today are intergenerational. As individuals, we also need to adapt to this thinking," Mayor Bernie adds.

Cr Kaye Simmons concludes: "We are responsible today to make the right decision. We can use this opportunity to continue improving our solid waste practices. And as individuals, we need to embrace the reduce, recycle and waste minimisation mantra."

