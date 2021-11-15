Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Cholmondeley Appoints New Patron Nuk Korako

Monday, 15 November 2021, 5:56 am
Press Release: Cholmondeley Children's Centre

Mā mua ka kite a muri

Mā muri ka ora a mua

Those who lead give sight to those who follow

Those who follow give life to those who lead

Cholmondeley Children’s Centre is delighted to announce Tutehounuku ‘Nuk’ Korako (Waitaha, Kati Mamoe, Te Rakiamo, Ngāi Tahu – Ngāti Wheke, Rapaki, Te Ngāi Tūāhuriri) as its latest patron. No stranger to Cholmondeley, Nuk has a long association with the Cholmondeley, having spent time there as a child and in more recent years as a board member. With first-hand experience, he understands the difference Cholmondeley can make in the life of a child.

“As a Cholmondeley alumni, I see the opportunity to contribute to the iconic organisation that helped my family all those years ago, and also to continue the work I have done with Cholmondeley as a board member. I look forward to working with the Chair, Cholmondeley Board and Foundation,” says Korako.

“During my time on the board, I noticed the children being welcomed to Cholmondeley for very different reasons than during my own time there as a child. Mine was because of the death of a parent. Today we see very different circumstances due to the social disorders that plague our society, through drug and alcohol abuse leading to whānau violence and solo parenting, leaving deep scars on our children.”

Cholmondeley General Manager, Robyn Wallace says, “It is wonderful to welcome Nuk, wife Christine, and their four adult sons into the Cholmondeley whānau. Having Nuk as a patron is a fantastic step forward for our organisation. After 96 years not only do we have our first Māori patron, but also one who comes from the local hapū at Ngāti Wheke, Rapaki. Nuk’s long history with Cholmondeley, his standing in the community, business acumen, experience, and advice will be invaluable in so many ways.”

Nuk spent many years in the tourism industry both in New Zealand and abroad. He is a former National Party List MP and has held several senior board appointments including as a Representative of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, director of Ngāi Tahu Holdings, Waitangi National Trust Board, and the Rod Donald Environmental Trust. He is currently a director on the board of Consilium, co-chair of the Rapaki SailGP Governance Committee, Chairs the Te Ihutai MR 900 (Christchurch Avon Heathcote Estuary Trust), the Manuhaea/Lake Hawea/Wanaka Ahuwhenua Trust, and is Kaihautu Maori for the Rātā Foundation.

“We are looking forward to working closely with Nuk as we shape our organisation's cultural competency to improve outcomes for tamariki and strengthen relationships with mana whenua - Ngati Wheke, Rapaki as well as the wider community we serve” says Wallace.

Korako says “I am honoured to be following in the footsteps of Marion Judge and Lady Barbara Stewart who worked tirelessly to support Cholmondeley over many years”.

About Cholmondeley:

Cholmondeley Children’s Centre originally opened in 1925. Over the past 96 years, more than 30,000 children have spent time at the home in Governors Bay. The Centre has developed and adapted to the evolving needs of the community over the decades to ensure it remains relevant to the needs of the whānau it serves. In 2015 the original home was replaced with new, purpose-built premises opened in 2015. Today Cholmondeley provides short-term, planned, and emergency respite care for tamariki aged 3-12, as well as support to whānau in the community through its outreach program delivered by the Awhi (care) team to strengthen resilience in an ever-changing environment.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Cholmondeley Children's Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Alastair Thompson: COP26 - The Curious Case of the Mystery Briefing


At 9pm on Friday evening(UK time, after a very frank and open discussion by the parties to COP in plenary session, the UK Govt provided an off-the-record background briefing for UK media on the status of negotiations in the final run up to conclusion of the conference... More>>




 
 


Government: Obsolete Waihopai Spy Domes To Be Retired
The Minister Responsible for the Government Communications Security Bureau Andrew Little says the GCSB’s announcement of its operational decision to retire the obsolete Waihopai domes shows a contemporary intelligence agency being open about today’s national security challenges... More>>

Government: Moves On “Three Strikes” Law
The Government is delivering on its election campaign commitment to repeal the Three Strikes law with the introduction of the Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced. “The three strikes regime is an anomaly in New Zealand’s justice system that dictates what sentences judges must hand down irrespective of relevant factors... More>>

ALSO:


Education: All Schools Can Return To Onsite Learning
Auckland and Waikato students in years 1-10 can return to face-to-face learning at schools and kura from 17 November, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. ”Lockdowns can be stressful for children and young people, so returning to some on-site learning will mean they can reconnect with their teacher and friends... More>>


APEC: Prime Minister Opens CEO Summit
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for political and business leaders to work together to build a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic... More>>

Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 