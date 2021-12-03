Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Te Kopahou On Track For All To Enjoy

Friday, 3 December 2021, 9:58 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

The new Track Network Plan for Te Kopahou Reserve has been given the go ahead at the Puroro Rangaranga – Social, Cultural and Economic Committee.

Councillors voted unanimously to approve the proposed plan, which they believe strikes the right balance between managing and protecting the wild and rugged reserve with its special ecological and cultural values, while enabling better recreational access for people to enjoy it.

The draft plan was carefully developed building on the work completed for the Outer Green Belt Management Plan, and alongside input from key stakeholders and reserve users. It went out for consultation over the summer of 2020/21 and received a strong response from a variety of users from mountain bikers and walkers, to four-wheel drivers and environmental groups.

The final plan is the result of further ideas and information gathered from over 300 submissions, multiple visits, and conversations with reserve users out on site. The feedback gathered helped officers to better understand the needs, expectations, and desires of the different users, as well as concerns and how they might be mitigated.

Deputy Mayor Sarah Free is excited for the future of Te Kopahou and believes the new plan finds the right balance between conservation and recreation for a range of users.

“Te Kopahou is a special place for Wellingtonians, and as a destination it attracts people for all sorts of different reasons. It’s so important the track network plan reflects the needs of all the different users, and I think it does that very well, thanks to the considered and passionate input from the community.

“The plan is future focused and takes into consideration the long-term impacts of the decisions we make now. The reserve has so much to offer, and the plan lays out our commitment to protecting and enhancing that for the generations to come.”

When it comes to implementing the final plan, the Council anticipates ongoing partnerships with a range of community groups and organisations who are deeply passionate about the reserve and the values and recreational activities it has to offer.

Actions to come out of the plan will include new tracks, improvements to existing tracks, and amenity improvements (entrances redevelopment, shelter, water, signs, interpretation and seats), as well as monitoring and management of weeds.

Final track locations and construction methods will be carefully developed to enable opportunities for people to experience the area while protecting the important natural environment that attracts people in the first place – the sense of being in a wild and remote landscape just a stone’s throw away from the city.

The plan implementation will begin in 2023, subject to funding being approved in the 2023/2024 Annual Plan and subsequent Long-Term Plan (2024-2034).

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Elusive Charms Of Christopher Luxon


Well, the first 36 hours of viewing the Christopher Luxon selfie were always going to be the best, before the repetitions set in. We get it, already. He’s an extroverted/big ego/high achieving/God fearing/country music lovin’/family man who is not at all averse to mansplaining to little ladies like RNZ’s Kathryn Ryan what “technical” words like “productivity” actually mean. But wait, there’s more. National is back! Mind you, that’s not the Bad National of recent experience, but the Good National of days gone by... More>>




 
 


Defence: New Zealand Response To Assist Peace And Stability In Solomon Islands
The New Zealand government has announced that it will deploy Defence Force and Police personnel to Honiara to help restore peace and stability. “New Zealand is committed to its responsibilities and playing its part in upholding regional security,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.... More>>


Government: Delivers Reactivation Package As Aucklanders Reconnect For Summer
A new support package will help revive economic, social and cultural activities in our largest city over summer, and ensure those in hardship also get relief. The Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni and the Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash... More>>



Government: Crown Accounts Reflect Strong Economy Amid Pandemic
The Government’s financial accounts continue to reflect an economy that has performed better than expected, despite the latest Delta COVID-19 outbreak. The Crown accounts for the four months to the end of October factors in the improved starting position for the new financial year... More>>

ALSO:



National Party: Bridges Appointed Finance & Infrastructure Spokesperson
Hon Simon Bridges is the National Party’s new Finance and Infrastructure spokesperson, National Leader Christopher Luxon announced today. “Simon has prodigious skills, incredible talent and the intellectual heft needed to excel as National’s Finance spokesperson,” Mr Luxon says.... More>>

Waitangi National Trust: Waitangi Week
The Waitangi National Trust has decided there will be no in-person events at Waitangi Treaty Grounds during Waitangi Week 2022. Under the COVID-19 Protection Framework it would be practically impossible to safely proceed with the usual events of Waitangi commemorations... More>>


Freedom Camping: Making Sure People Are Up To Play With Changes
People interested in finding out how the proposed improvements to freedom camping might affect them are being invited to an information-sharing webinar... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 