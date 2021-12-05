Serious Crash, SH5, Wairakei - Bay Of Plenty

State Highway 5 is closed at Wairakei, in the Taupo District, following a serious crash near Palmer Mill Road.

The single-car crash occurred about 2:50pm.

One person has been seriously injured and taken to Waikato Hospital by helicopter.

Diversions will be put in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

