Absolutely Positively Wellington Student Award Winners Announced

Thursday, 9 December 2021, 2:26 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

A strong commitment to their community and city is reflected by all the recipients of this year’s APW Student Awards, says Mayor Andy Foster about the 2021 winners.

APW Student Award Winners and Mayor Foster

“Their creativity and commitment to making change is absolutely positively amazing.

“Eighteen students from 11 Wellington secondary schools receive the award for projects that contribute to making Wellington a great place to live and learn.

“From designing a prosthetic arm, galvanising student opinions on critical issues like climate change or representing their school and supporting the community, this year’s winners demonstrated a wide range of skills and talents,” says the Mayor.

Deputy Mayor Sarah Free says the awards, which have run since 2014, highlight the amazing contribution our students make to the Wellington community and the status of role model they have achieved.

“You can see them working on environmental restoration projects, supporting the elderly, working to promote cultural projects and mentoring their contemporaries,” says Deputy Mayor Free.

Each winner receives a $50 book voucher and a certificate, which will be presented at the schools’ prize giving ceremonies.

For a list of this year’s Student APW winners please see our website: wellington.govt.nz/APW-Student-Awards and full story with winners in our news section.

Initiatives like the APWs now include the Wellington short story competition, which is open for entries from students in the region aged between 9-18 years. This year’s theme is the City of Wind. Entries can be in Te Reo Māori or English.

For more information about the APW story competition please see our website: wellington.govt.nz/apw-story-competition

