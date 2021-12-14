Auckland City Mission - Te Tāpui Atawhai Is Underway With Its Christmas Operation

Auckland City Mission - Te Tāpui Atawhai is underway with its Christmas operation, preparing to help an ever increasing number of Aucklanders in great need find something to celebrate this Christmas.

It’s the first holiday season as the Missioner - Manutaki for Helen Robinson and she is expecting the Mission and their food partners to bring cheer to Aucklanders through providing all important food and gifts.

She says demand for Mission services and support is at an all-time high and for many, Christmas can be tougher than other times of the year.

“We want every child, every woman and every man, no matter their circumstances, to be able to experience some Kirihimete joy,” says Ms Robinson.

“Thanks to Covid, 2021 has been another extremely demanding year for us and our clients. Food insecurity is increasing and it is tragic to see that food continues to be a discretionary expense for thousands of Auckland families who are doing it tough,” she says.

The Mission’s Christmas Food and Gift Service will operate from five sites, as it did last year. The Mission's partner organisations - MUMA Marae, Papakura Marae, Manurewa Marae and VisionWest – are up and running with their programmes and the Mission also operates from Eden Park.

The phone booking system is live Mon – Fri 8.30am to 4pm. Each person who calls will be givenan assessmentoftheir needs over the phone, followed bya time to pick up their parcels of food and gifts.Collections began today.

Missioner Robinson says while there is enormous need at this time, there is also always enormous generosity from Aucklanders and she is calling for help once more.

Donations can be made ataucklandcitymission.org.nz

