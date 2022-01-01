Fatal Crash In Omaha

Police spokesperson:

A teenager has died after being hit by a vehicle in Omaha early this morning.

Emergency services were called around 4am to Omaha Drive where a teenage male was located deceased.

The driver of a vehicle is speaking with Police and assisting us with our enquires.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating to establish the circumstances of how this tragedy has occurred.

The driver and the deceased are known to each other.

