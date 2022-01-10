Road Closure – SH30, Mangakino - Bay Of Plenty

Police are advising motorists that State Highway 30 is closed at

Mangakino, following a serious crash that was reported to Police at 3.30am.

Police and Ambulance are attending and the road is expected to be closed for

some time.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and to expect delays. Diversions are in

place on Mitchell Road and Waipapa Road, which links to Scott Road.

