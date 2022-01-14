Heavy Rain Watch

MetService has issued the following HEAVY RAIN WATCH.

Severe Weather Watches



Issued at: 10:41am Friday, 14th January 2022

Situation

Cyclone Cody, currently over waters to the north of New Zealand, is expected to move southwards and pass near East Cape during Monday, before moving southeastwards towards the Chatham Islands on Tuesday. This cyclone will be accompanied by a tropical airmass which may bring heavy rain to the northeast of the North Island on Monday, along with gale force south to southeast winds. Hazardous conditions are expected about exposed eastern coastlines of the North Island, where large easterly swells, significant sea surges/rips and coastal inundation are possible. There continues to be some uncertainty as to the exact track the cyclone will take, and small changes in the track will affect the location and intensity of impacts. Expert Meteorologists at MetService are closely monitoring Cyclone Cody, and people are advised to stay up to date with forecasts and Severe Weather Warnings/Watches.

Heavy Rain Watch for Gisborne

Issued: 10:40am Friday, 14th January 2022

Area: Gisborne and the Wairoa District

Valid: 12:00am Monday to 12:00am Tuesday

Periods of heavy rain, and amounts may reach warning criteria.

Strong Wind Watch for Bay Of Plenty, Gisborne

Issued: 10:40am Friday, 14th January 2022

Area: Bay of Plenty east of Whakatane and Gisborne north of Tokomaru Bay

Valid: 12:00am Monday to 12:00am Tuesday

South to southeast winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

© Scoop Media

