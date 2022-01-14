Heavy Rain Watch
MetService has issued the following HEAVY RAIN WATCH.
Severe Weather
Watches
Issued at: 10:41am Friday, 14th January 2022
Situation
Cyclone Cody, currently over waters to the north of New Zealand, is expected to move southwards and pass near East Cape during Monday, before moving southeastwards towards the Chatham Islands on Tuesday. This cyclone will be accompanied by a tropical airmass which may bring heavy rain to the northeast of the North Island on Monday, along with gale force south to southeast winds. Hazardous conditions are expected about exposed eastern coastlines of the North Island, where large easterly swells, significant sea surges/rips and coastal inundation are possible. There continues to be some uncertainty as to the exact track the cyclone will take, and small changes in the track will affect the location and intensity of impacts. Expert Meteorologists at MetService are closely monitoring Cyclone Cody, and people are advised to stay up to date with forecasts and Severe Weather Warnings/Watches.
Heavy Rain Watch for Gisborne
Issued: 10:40am Friday, 14th January
2022
Area: Gisborne and the Wairoa District
Valid: 12:00am Monday to 12:00am Tuesday
Periods of heavy rain, and amounts may reach warning criteria.
Strong Wind Watch for Bay Of Plenty, Gisborne
Issued: 10:40am
Friday, 14th January 2022
Area: Bay of Plenty east of Whakatane and Gisborne north of Tokomaru Bay
Valid: 12:00am Monday to 12:00am Tuesday
South to southeast winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.