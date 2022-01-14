Hawke’s Bay COVID-19 Vaccine Providers Prepare For Child Vaccine Rollout

From next week children aged between five and 11 years will be able to get protected against COVID-19 by being vaccinated with a child (paediatric) dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Hawke’s Bay DHB COVID-19 Vaccination Senior Responsible Officer Chris Mckenna said today DHB clinics and community-led provider clinics were in full swing preparations to support the child vaccine rollout with the first DHB-led clinic to be held next Thursday, 20 January between 9:30am and 6:30pm at Whitmore Park, Napier.

“Vaccinators across the region are preparing for this special rollout for Hawke’s Bay tamariki with vaccinating general practices, pharmacies and more clinics coming on stream in weeks to come.

“The Pfizer vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds is a lower dose and smaller volume than the adult dose with tamariki needing two doses of the vaccine at least eight weeks apart to be fully protected from COVID-19.

“The interval between doses can be shortened to a minimum of 21 days if needed, for example if a child is starting treatment with immunosuppressants.”

Mrs McKenna said following the child vaccine arriving into the country, vaccinators had been undertaking additional training which included education with parents/caregivers as well as the consent process.

“When attending a child vaccine clinic both adult and child can ask as many questions as they like and we know the most questions will be what the side effects might be.

“The lower dose of the vaccine chosen for tamariki in New Zealand was based on a trial which showed it was safe and had few side effects in this age group with the most common side effects mild and lastings for 1 or 2 days.”

The Pfizer vaccine is highly effective. If children and young adults who have been vaccinated do get COVID-19, they are far less likely to fall seriously ill and less likely to transmit the virus to others.

For children aged 5 to 11, clinical trial results showed the Pfizer vaccine was 90.7 percent effective against getting COVID-19 symptoms, and no participants developed severe COVID-19.

“I encourage parents and caregivers to learn more about the child vaccine on the www.covid-19.govt.nz website. They can also speak with their General Practitioner or a covid vaccine provider about the vaccine, or call the COVID Vaccination Healthline on 0800-28-29-26 available 7 days between 8am and 8pm.”

Child (5 to 11-year-old) vaccine clinics beginning week of 17 January

Hastings District

By appointment *enrolled patients only

Walk-in or Drive-in (no booking needed)

Napier

By appointment *enrolled patients only

Walk-in or Drive-in (no booking needed)

Central Hawke’s Bay

By appointment

Wairoa

Walk-in

Drive-in or walk-in clinics are advertised weekly. Appointment options for dates and times that suit individuals are available via www.bookmyvaccine.nz or by calling your general practice to enquire about vaccinations.

