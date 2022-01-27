Investigation Launched Following Death Of Man In Raglan
Thursday, 27 January 2022, 1:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley:
Waikato
Police have launched an investigation after a man’s body
was found
in a parked car outside a residential
address in Raglan at about 7pm
yesterday.
A
forensic post-mortem is scheduled for tomorrow morning that
will assist the
enquiry team in establishing the
circumstances of his death.
Police have cordoned off
an area at a Wainui Road address and will
be
undertaking a scene examination. A scene guard
was in place overnight and
will remain in place for
some time.
Anyone with information about this incident
is encouraged to contact Police
on 105 and refer to
file number 220126/6493. They can also call
Crime
Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
Police are, in particular, appealing for any
sightings of a white Mitsubishi
Legnum being driven
in and around Raglan yesterday afternoon or
any
witnesses of suspicious or disorderly behaviour
over the same time
period.
