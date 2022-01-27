Investigation Launched Following Death Of Man In Raglan

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley:

Waikato Police have launched an investigation after a man’s body was found

in a parked car outside a residential address in Raglan at about 7pm

yesterday.

A forensic post-mortem is scheduled for tomorrow morning that will assist the

enquiry team in establishing the circumstances of his death.

Police have cordoned off an area at a Wainui Road address and will be

undertaking a scene examination. A scene guard was in place overnight and

will remain in place for some time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Police

on 105 and refer to file number 220126/6493. They can also call Crime

Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police are, in particular, appealing for any sightings of a white Mitsubishi

Legnum being driven in and around Raglan yesterday afternoon or any

witnesses of suspicious or disorderly behaviour over the same time period.



