Missing Man Located Safe And Well - Christchurch
Friday, 28 January 2022, 8:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The 67-year-old man reported missing from his
Hillsborough home today has been found safe and
well.
The man was found by a member of the public in
Tai Tapu and is now on his way home to his
family.
Police would like to thank all those who got
in touch with information and possible
sightings.
