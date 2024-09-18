Burglars Swap Copper For Steel

Two alleged burglars weren’t able to spout off from a construction site in Waitangi this morning.

The pair were arrested after extensive patrolling by Police.

Mid North Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Mark Barratt says the initial burglary was reported at around 4.25am.

“A frontline unit attended the construction site on Tau Henare Drive and found copper piping had been removed from the site,” he says.

“The stolen goods had been relocated outside the construction site with the offenders nowhere to be seen.”

That wasn’t the end of the matter for Police.

“Extensive enquires were carried out in the surrounding area by our staff,” Senior Sergeant Barratt says.

“The two alleged offenders were found trying to conceal themselves underneath the Waitangi Bridge.”

The men swapped copper piping for steel handcuffs.

Both men, aged 35 and 47, will face the Kaikohe District Court today on burglary charges.

© Scoop Media

