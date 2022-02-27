UPDATE – Nelson homicide investigation
Sunday, 27 February 2022, 7:13 am
Detective Inspector Mark Chenery, Nelson Police:
Police
investigating the murder of Lake Takimoana have arrested a
24-year-old
man and charged him with being party to
murder.
He is due to appear in Nelson District Court on
Monday.
Another man has been arrested and will appear on a
charge of being party to
aggravated burglary.
The
investigation into finding those responsible for Mr
Takimoana’s death
is ongoing, and Police are following
strong lines of enquiry.
We would still like to hear from
anyone who has information about the
incident or those
involved.
Police would specifically like to hear from
anyone who may know the
whereabouts of the vehicle in the
supplied image, which has a distinctive
flat
deck.
Anyone with information can call 105 and quote file
number 220222/7060.
You can also give information
anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.
