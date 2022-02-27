UPDATE – Nelson homicide investigation

Detective Inspector Mark Chenery, Nelson Police:

Police investigating the murder of Lake Takimoana have arrested a 24-year-old

man and charged him with being party to murder.

He is due to appear in Nelson District Court on Monday.

Another man has been arrested and will appear on a charge of being party to

aggravated burglary.

The investigation into finding those responsible for Mr Takimoana’s death

is ongoing, and Police are following strong lines of enquiry.

We would still like to hear from anyone who has information about the

incident or those involved.

Police would specifically like to hear from anyone who may know the

whereabouts of the vehicle in the supplied image, which has a distinctive

flat deck.

Anyone with information can call 105 and quote file number 220222/7060.

You can also give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

