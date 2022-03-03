Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Six New Youth Councillors Sworn In For Stratford District

Thursday, 3 March 2022, 1:49 pm
Press Release: Stratford District Council

On Tuesday 1 March 2022 six new Stratford District Youth Councillors were officially sworn in by District Mayor Neil Volzke.

Zoe Pitcher, Lara Abraham, Aidan Campbell, Lucas Jacobson, Cady Webb and Georgia Payne have joined Connor Giblin, Achim Hanne, Brooke Hereora, Ciara Staines-Hurley, Emma Steele, Harmony Hanover, Keisya Gunawan, Taylen Kelsen and Victoria Payne to make up the full 15 members of the Stratford District Youth Council for the 2022 year.

At the ceremony, District Mayor Neil Volzke highlighted the longevity of the Stratford District Youth Council. “It’s one of the longest standing in the country, knocking on the 20 year mark since starting back in 2003,” he says.

“Over that time we’ve seen young people come and go, often walking in shy and unaware of what local government is all about. But they always leave as confident and competent speakers and debaters,” he says. “Being involved in the youth council is a great personal development opportunity.”

“As elected members we look to our youth council for the viewpoints of young people within our district on key issues and projects. It’s a really important relationship and we look forward to continuing this work with them.”

“Congratulations to everyone who has been selected, it’s a really cool thing to do and on behalf of our community we appreciate you taking on the role,” says Mayor Volzke.

In the coming month the youth council will get to know each other more through team building exercises and attend an introduction to governance workshop.

At their AGM on 5 April 2022, specific roles within the youth council will be decided on. This includes Co-chairpersons and Secretary and other positions which may come available.

Background:

Stratford District Youth Council has been championing local youth voices and running events for youth since 2003.

The Youth Council is made up of a diverse group of people aged between 12 and 24-years-old who live, work or go to school in the Stratford district.

They meet twice a month in one formal, and one informal meeting to have input into Council activities, build leadership skills and plan future activities that benefit local youth.

To stay up to date with Stratford District Youth Council follow them on Facebook and Instagram, or get in touch with Community Development Officer, Vanessa Fischer on 06 765 6099 or vfischer@stratford.govt.nz

