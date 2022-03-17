Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Local Arts And Cultural Projects Invited To Apply For Creative Community Scheme Funding

Thursday, 17 March 2022, 12:37 pm
Press Release: Stratford District Council

The Stratford Creative Communities Scheme (CSS) committee is urging local arts and cultural project leads to apply for funding available to support their initiatives.

Sheila Boyes, Committee Chair says, “We want to ensure that everyone eligible for this funding is coming forward and getting their name in the hat so to speak. We have a little more available in this round too thanks to additional funding from Creative New Zealand to support the arts sector through the COVID-19 outbreak.”

“We want to be able to review all potential projects in the district, and award funding to a diverse range of activity. If you don’t put forward an application, we don’t know your project exits. We can also support with providing alternative funding channels to those who might miss out on funding in this round. There really is nothing to lose by putting an application in,” she says.

An application can be made by an individual or group, however funding is awarded to the whole project or activity, rather than the individual undertaking the project.

To be eligible for funding the project must support at least one of the following criteria:

  • Access and participation - create opportunities for local communities to engage with and participate in arts activities.
  • Diversity - support the diverse arts and cultural traditions of local communities
  • Young people - enable and encourage young people (under 18 years) to engage with and participate in the arts.

For more information on the funding scheme see our website www.stratford.govt.nz/council/services/funding-grants/creative-communities-scheme

Stratford district’s successful applicants from the last funding round are below:

Applicant nameProject Amount granted
Koru KindergartenKarakia and waiata for pre-schoolers$500
Jo StallardLife drawing classes$1500
Whakaahurangi Māori Womens Welfare LeagueRaranga/weaving$1800
Stratford Community Childcare CentreNatural art and waiata$500
Stratford High School‘Moana’ production$2750
Stratford Floral Art GroupTutor fees, annual hall rental and supplies$300
Stratford and District Scottish SocietyYouth workshops$750
Stratford Shakespeare TrustShakespeare Festival$2000
    

 

