Local Arts And Cultural Projects Invited To Apply For Creative Community Scheme Funding

The Stratford Creative Communities Scheme (CSS) committee is urging local arts and cultural project leads to apply for funding available to support their initiatives.

Sheila Boyes, Committee Chair says, “We want to ensure that everyone eligible for this funding is coming forward and getting their name in the hat so to speak. We have a little more available in this round too thanks to additional funding from Creative New Zealand to support the arts sector through the COVID-19 outbreak.”

“We want to be able to review all potential projects in the district, and award funding to a diverse range of activity. If you don’t put forward an application, we don’t know your project exits. We can also support with providing alternative funding channels to those who might miss out on funding in this round. There really is nothing to lose by putting an application in,” she says.

An application can be made by an individual or group, however funding is awarded to the whole project or activity, rather than the individual undertaking the project.

To be eligible for funding the project must support at least one of the following criteria:

Access and participation - create opportunities for local communities to engage with and participate in arts activities.

Diversity - support the diverse arts and cultural traditions of local communities

Young people - enable and encourage young people (under 18 years) to engage with and participate in the arts.

For more information on the funding scheme see our website www.stratford.govt.nz/council/services/funding-grants/creative-communities-scheme

Stratford district’s successful applicants from the last funding round are below:

Applicant name Project Amount granted Koru Kindergarten Karakia and waiata for pre-schoolers $500 Jo Stallard Life drawing classes $1500 Whakaahurangi Māori Womens Welfare League Raranga/weaving $1800 Stratford Community Childcare Centre Natural art and waiata $500 Stratford High School ‘Moana’ production $2750 Stratford Floral Art Group Tutor fees, annual hall rental and supplies $300 Stratford and District Scottish Society Youth workshops $750 Stratford Shakespeare Trust Shakespeare Festival $2000

