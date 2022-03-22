UPDATE 1.50pm: Ammonia Leak, Crowe Road, Invercargill
Tuesday, 22 March 2022, 1:53 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire and Emergency is in attendance at an ammonia leak at
a factory on Crowe Road, just out of Invercargill. There are
five crews and a command unit at the scene.
District
Manager Julian Tohiariki asks people in the immediate area
to please stay inside and keep all windows and doors closed
as a
precaution.
