Council Confirms Intention To Align Services With Latest Government Announcement On COVID-19 Restrictions

Wednesday, 23 March 2022, 5:23 pm
Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has confirmed it will work towards aligning its services and facilities with the changes to COVID-19 restrictions announced earlier today by the Prime Minister.

The Government is making changes to its Covid Protection Framework traffic light system from 11.59pm this Friday (25 March). These include gathering limits indoors lifted from 100 people to 200 with the rules on seating and separation to be retained, an end to all outdoor gathering limits affecting – for example – sports and concerts, and the removal of the need to scan QR codes or register when entering facilities.

In addition, vaccine passes will no longer be required from 11.59pm on 4 April, with the exception of services such as the health sector, but businesses and events will still be able to use them if they choose to do so.

QLDC chief executive Mike Theelen confirmed that Council will not require vaccine passes at its facilities after this date.

“Throughout the pandemic we have taken our lead from official guidance from the Government and the Ministry of Health. Today’s announcement is no different,” he said.

Mayor Jim Boult welcomed the relaxing of the restrictions with the proviso that our community took responsibility for continuing to act responsibly.

“I’m sure this will come as some relief to most of our community, especially combined with the forthcoming return of international visitors. However, we also note that whilst the Omicron outbreak might be at or near its peak it is far from over and its effects continue to be felt across the wider community,” he said.

The announcement signalled the clear need for the community to take responsibility for continuing to minimise the spread of the current outbreak and any future variants.

“To that extent, as the Government has signalled, mask wearing indoors continues to be a valuable weapon against the virus, as does the need for individuals to stay home if they are symptomatic or when someone in their household tests positive,” said Mayor Boult.

Mr Theelen acknowledged Council operations could still be impacted over coming weeks.

“We’re continuing to manage our staffing and work arrangements to maintain service levels as close to normal as possible in the face of Omicron’s local impacts. We have had to reduce opening hours and service levels in a few cases and may have to do so again in the future based on staff availability.”

