Change In Fire Seasons For The Southland District
Tuesday, 29 March 2022, 6:54 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
All of the Southland District is now in a prohibited fire
season, effective as at 6am Tuesday 29 March. This means
there is a total fire ban in Southland, and all permits are
suspended until further notice.
Southland District
Manager, Julian Tohiariki says the extended dry weather
conditions, current water levels, and restrictions have
prompted this decision.
"Southland has experienced
lower than normal rainfall and higher than usual
temperatures," he says.
"It’s dry out there, and the
NIWA long range weather forecast does not predict any
significant rainfall for the Southland District in the near
future."
It’s coming into the "Roar", so Julian
Tohiariki urges hunters heading into the bush to be vigilant
and take extreme caution in these areas.
For more fire
safety advice go to www.checkitsalright.nz.
