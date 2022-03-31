Bookings Now Required For Pigeon Island Getaways

From tomorrow (Friday 1 April) visitors to Pigeon Island / Wāwāhi Waka on Lake Whakatipu who wish to stay in the hut overnight will need to book online in advance with Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC).

The Pigeon Island Hut is owned and maintained jointly by Council and the Wakatipu Islands Reforestation Trust (WIRF). It remains unlocked and free to use, and the new booking system does not apply to the outdoor camping area.

QLDC Facilities Manager Morgan Govender said the move to bookings provides an opportunity for Council to share important information with visitors that will help them plan their stay, stay safe and protect the flora and fauna of the island.

“Pigeon Island and its neighbour Pig Island / Mātau are both classed as Scenic Reserves with historical and natural values that need protecting. They’re currently free of predators like rats, possums and feral cats, and contain remnants of some of the original forest trees including kahikatea, miro and pokaka that’s no longer found elsewhere on the lakeshore,” he said.

“Booking ahead means we can not only let visitors know there’ll be space for them in the hut but also means we can remind them of the responsibility to not light open fires, take all their rubbish home and not take dogs.”

“In addition, we can share details of how to access the island along with facilities at the hut – there is limited mobile coverage and no electricity or running water available,” said Mr Govender.

Council staff are organising a working bee on 8-9 April to upgrade facilities at the hut and surrounding area. This will including repainting and general cleaning, replacing mattresses, installing solar lighting, and fixing a new bookshelf inside with books sponsored by Queenstown Lakes District Libraries.

A replacement tractor for grass cutting will be choppered onto the island along with other equipment for the working bee. Council maintains a 20ft container filled with gardening tools on site. This is made available to WIRF to support ongoing volunteer maintenance and management of Pigeon and Pig Islands.

Council provides annual funding to WIRF through the 2021-2031 Ten Year Plan for costs relating to hut, tractor and equipment maintenance, weed control, fuel, growing on of plants collected from the islands, boat hire and transport.

Bookings for Pigeon Island will be processed on a first come, first served basis. Anyone interested can view an availability calendar prior to submitting a booking form via the Council website at www.qldc.govt.nz/pigeonisland.

© Scoop Media

