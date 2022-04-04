Safety Calls Ignored - Must Be A Priority

After two years of covid emergency actions, Auckland needs to see concerted action on crime and antisocial behaviour as restrictions are eased. It is appalling that after ongoing concerns from Aucklanders, our city is no further ahead on this critical issue, Auckland mayoral candidate Viv Beck says.

The Crime Snapshot to the end of February shows crime in Auckland has risen a devastating 27 per cent, almost 50 per cent higher than the increase in crime nationwide.

“Concerns about crime and antisocial behaviour continue to be raised by people across the city but there has been no increased police resource or any move to better management of emergency housing.

“Enough is enough. I’ve written to the Police Minister today to share the concerns Aucklanders have with crime, to request to work together to get our fair share of policing resource and to work with Wellington to get solutions happening.

“Auckland has been disproportionately hit by covid and as restrictions are eased, we need to ensure locals and visitors feel safe. Illegal activity should not be tolerated, whether violent crime, theft or drug taking and drinking in public spaces, and there needs to be consequences for intimidating behaviour too.



“Wellington hasn’t listened to the concerns from Aucklanders who have been calling for increased police presence and a better share of police resource in the city, as well as support for those who need help. It is astounding that resources aren’t linked to population growth.

“Aucklanders have been calling for more local police resources and greater community safety action repeatedly over the last two years, and it has sadly fallen on deaf ears.

“There are actions to boost safety underway locally, and it is critical that this is supported by effective action from central government.

“Aucklanders are rightly asking ‘is this as good as it gets?’. The answer is resoundingly no. As Mayor, resolving these issues will need a much more focused approach from Auckland Council and this will be a key priority for me.”

