Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Greywacke Rock Research Unlocks Secrets Of Earthquake Faults

Wednesday, 13 April 2022, 4:34 pm
Press Release: Earthquake Commission

Ground-breaking research into New Zealand’s most common rock type is unlocking some of the secrets of many faults running underneath this country.

Faults in greywacke rocks have caused incredible havoc in Christchurch, Kaikoura and Edgecumbe in recent years and are the most common type in the country, yet the ‘ugly duckling’ of New Zealand geology has never been studied.

“Scientists have neglected greywacke because it is not colourful and rather tortured. It’s in that awkward in-between stage – between rather simple sedimentary rocks and the shiny schist that blankets Otago” says Dr Carolyn Boulton, from Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington, who is passionate about correcting this gap in knowledge.

EQC-funding has enabled Dr Boulton to look specifically at how greywacke rocks behave before, during and after earthquakes and how faults can communicate with each other.

The research team performed a comprehensive set of laboratory experiments on greywacke rocks in machines that can create tiny earthquakes by simulating the high temperatures and pressures that exist where earthquakes begin.

This included testing greywacke samples at Utrecht University in the Netherlands, which has a sophisticated apparatus that can measure the frictional properties of the rock at high temperatures and pressure.

“With these experiments, we can quantify the properties of a fault. Because there are all kinds of faults, these experiments allow us to properly describe each fault and distinguish them from each other, like different types of cars or bicycles. Not all faults are the same,” says Dr Boulton.

The researchers then combined the laboratory data with a catalogue of real earthquakes around Wellington and built a physics-based model to calculate the temperatures underneath Wellington, allowing them to determine where seismic events are most likely to occur – and why.

“Wellington is a very good place to look at how, why, and where earthquakes occur, because the region has a very uniform rock type [greywacke]. We also have densely-spaced seismometer stations, giving us high resolution data on where the earthquakes are happening,” says Dr Boulton.

EQC Research Manager Dr Natalie Balfour says the project will deliver essential modelling data to understand the likelihood and severity of earthquakes in New Zealand.

“The results provide essential input data to build a simulated fault network to explain how faults interact and why New Zealand has multi-fault earthquakes,” says Dr Balfour.

Results will also be used to help in hazard modelling and help inform New Zealand’s building standards. Scientists, engineers and others work together to generate a better understanding of New Zealand’s insurance risk and reduce the impact of future seismic events.

Dr Boulton says that “to build a detailed model of how, why, and where earthquakes happen across the whole country, we must keep working to improve our picture of how conditions vary kilometres beneath our feet – on faults that we can never visit but still affect us.

Carolyn Boulton, from Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Earthquake Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Gendered Perceptions In Politics


In recent weeks, barely a day has gone by without Christopher Luxon demonstrating the chasm of ability that exists between the leaders of our two major political parties. When his latest gaffe (on public transport funding) was politely pointed out to him by a NZ Herald journalist, Luxon replied: “ I haven’t really thought too deeply about it, to be honest.” Maybe that should be National’s next election campaign slogan: “Thinking Is For The Liberal Elite: Vote National!” For a party that claims to disdain mediocrity, National appears to have elevated a prime specimen of it to its top position...
More>>



 
 


Government: Nurses’ Pay Equity Settlement
I have been advised that the New Zealand Nurses Organisation has decided not to put the historic pay-equity settlement to its members for a vote. The Nurses Organisation and the Public Service Association have been working with district health boards on this process since 2018... More>>

Government: New Zealand Moves To Orange In Time For Easter
Kiwis will be able to enjoy the long weekend with greater freedoms across the country from 11:59pm on Wednesday as New Zealand moves to Orange, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Nilitary: New Zealand Sends C130 Hercules And 50-strong Team To Europe To Support Ukraine
The Government will deploy a C-130H Hercules and 50-strong team to Europe to further support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the deployment today, with $13 million in further support... More>>


Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


Government: Annual Food Price Rise Confirms Need To Rein In Supermarkets’ Super Profits
Latest annual food price figures released today confirm the need to rein in the super profits of the supermarket duopoly, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Release More Oil Stocks New Zealand will release 483,000 barrels from its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 