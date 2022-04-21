Delays Processing Resource Consent Applications Expected

Environment Canterbury is experiencing delays in processing resource consent applications due mainly to COVID-19 related staffing challenges.

Consents Planning Manager Aurora Grant said the consents team is also pausing its pre-application advice service.

“Consent applications are in a backlog,” Grant said. “This means we are unable process the most recently lodged applications as the team already has a full workload. Until staffing returns to normal, we may not meet the statutory processing timeframes for certain applications.”

This will affect people who are lodging a new resource consent application or have one in progress, and those seeking pre-application advice. They should expect a delay in initial contact and longer than usual processing times. We are still accepting applications, but they will be queued until they can be processed.

“The situation is disappointing but unfortunately unavoidable,” Grant said. “We are proud of the record we have built up for responsiveness over the last few years – we are currently meeting our target of 95% of applications being processed within statutory timeframes.”

Environment Canterbury processes the most resource consents of any regional council in Aotearoa/New Zealand, between 1500 and 2200, with 900 to 1000 in the system at any one time.

“On top of this, we are seeing more complexity in the applications we are receiving,” Grant said. “We’re working hard to address the staffing and related challenges we now have in front of us and are in contact with those who may be impacted to ensure no-one is unfairly penalised.

“Protecting the environment is always our top priority. We are committed to working with mana whenua, farmers and the wider community to ensure Canterbury’s water quality is maintained and enhanced.

“We look forward to our consent application service returning to pre-Covid levels as soon as possible,” Grant concluded.

