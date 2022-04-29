Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Board Internship Initiative For Tauranga City Council’s Council-controlled Organisations

Friday, 29 April 2022, 10:35 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Tauranga City Council is launching the inaugural Board Intern Programme for council-controlled organisations (CCOs), which will see candidates join Bay Venues Limited, Tauranga Art Gallery Trust and Tourism Bay of Plenty.

Commission Chair Anne Tolley said the internship programme will “bring diversity and new perspectives to the CCOs, while also building the governance capability for future businesses, trusts and the councils in the Bay of Plenty. It’s great that Tauranga City Council is providing a pathway for professional development through the internship programme.” 

The successful internship candidates are:

Saima Hussain Anis - Bay Venues Limited. Bay Venues Limited (BVL) Director Nick Lowe said Saima expressed a strong desire to contribute towards the development of Tauranga City, has already taken significant steps towards the development of her governance career, and is keen to further her learning and bring a fresh perspective to the BVL Board.

“Bay Venues is committed to both diversity and inclusion, which is a shared interest for Saima who has contributed to many projects and written a range of articles covering this subject. She is a great believer in the advantages that diversity of thought can bring to any situation,” Nick said.

Anthony Campbell - Tauranga Art Gallery Trust. Tauranga Art Gallery Deputy Chair Steven Farrant said Anthony really stood-out through his clear drive, ambition and commitment to professional development. 

“Anthony has a broad range of skills and experiences to draw from, which provide a solid foundation to progress his understanding of governance within a supportive environment. He brings a great understanding of Tikanga Māori and will provide insights from a Te āo Māori and wider community perspective, which we wholeheartedly encourage within the organisation. The Tauranga Art Galley Board and I are looking forward to welcoming and working with Anthony.”

Suki Xiao - Tourism Bay of Plenty. Chair of Tourism Bay of Plenty Laurissa Cooney, said Suki had a standout CV and displayed enthusiasm and confidence during her interview. “With her hands-on experience working for central government and her current role as a career coach for ethnically diverse women, Suki will bring an exciting new lens to the Board of Tourism Bay of Plenty. 

“We are looking forward to welcoming her unique skillset and working alongside her to develop her career in governance.”

