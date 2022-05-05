Council Adopts 10-year Tūpiki Ora Māori Strategy

Wellington City Council's Pūroro Rangaranga | Social, Cultural and Economic Committee has adopted Tūpiki Ora Māori Strategy today.

Tūpiki Ora, a metaphor for the pursuit of well-being, establishes a new way of working together with our community to strengthen our relationships and support our whānau to prosper.

The strategy provides the framework for the Council, Mana Whenua and Māori to achieve this vision collaboratively. Following the adoption of this strategy, an action plan will be developed with our community and presented back to the committee later this year.

Mayor Andy Foster says that although the strategy focuses on the next 10 years, mana whenua and Māori aspirations extend well beyond this.

"Mana whenua, Māori and the Council have collectively developed the Tūpiki Ora Māori Strategy and are committed to ensuring that the decisions we make over the next 10 years will be felt positively for years to come."

Kara Puketapu-Dentice, Chair of Taranaki Whānui supports the Mayor’s comments and says “Taranaki Whānui and Te Rūnanganui o Te Ātiawa are proud partners alongside Ngati Toa Rangatira and Wellington City Council. We signed our Tākai Here last Friday at Pipitea Marae. It was a momentous occasion.

“The Tūpiki Ora Māori Strategy provides a pathway in pursuit of wellbeing of our environment, culture and people. We have Te Hoe Ururangi (principles) to guide our waka hourua and co-navigate our collective journey to Te Pae Oranga (our destination).”

Callum Katene, Chair of Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira Board adds: "I am sure I stand with all Māori of Te Upoko O Te Ika in congratulating Wellington City Council for bringing Tūpiki Ora to life. Following hot on the heels of the signing of the Tākai Here agreement, Tūpiki Ora brings real substance to that relationship by defined goals, priorities, and timeframes. We look forward to working with WCC to deliver on the vision of this strategy."

Mayor Foster says that the adoption of this strategy closely follows the signing of Tākai Here, a new partnership agreement between mana whenua groups and Wellington City Council that was signed last week.

"Tākai Here and Tūpiki Ora are closely linked – one really cannot work in the absence of the other. Together, Tūpiki Ora and Tākai Here establish a new way of working together and provide a blueprint for Tūpiki Ora, the pursuit of wellness so we can see our whānau thrive."

Eight guiding principles provide Tūpiki Ora with direction on how we conduct ourselves, undertake the mahi required, and make decisions that are mana enhancing for Māori in our community.

Councillor Jill Day (Ngāti Tūwharetoa), Chair of the Council's Pūroro Rangaranga Social, Cultural and Economic Committee, says that by having a set of agreed principles, we are able to collectively seek new ways to support our whānau to thrive and achieve oranga and well-being.

"Importantly, these principles derive from Mana Whenua and Māori, and will support us to give effect to the strategy, bringing Māori values into everything the Council does."

Councillor Day says: "The intent is that the decisions we make over the next 10 years will impact positively on our mokopuna in 50 years' time."

The Tūpiki Ora Strategy will be available on the Council website at Plans, policies and bylaws - Wellington City Council on Thursday afternoon.

