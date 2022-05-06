Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

DCC And Isaac Construction Statement Regarding George Street Incident

Friday, 6 May 2022, 3:02 pm
Press Release: Dunedin City Council

The Dunedin City Council and Isaac Construction are focused on supporting their people, following an incident in which a construction worker received an electric shock while working on the George Street – Retail Quarter Upgrade this morning.

Isaac Construction Chief Executive Jeremy Dixon says the worker received burns after a live cable was accidentally cut.

Mr Dixon says the injuries are serious but thankfully not life threatening. The worker is in a stable condition and receiving treatment at Dunedin Hospital.

“Our immediate focus is on supporting our colleague, her family and the wider Isaac team. Many of our people are understandably feeling very upset at what’s happened,” he says.

DCC General Manager Corporate and Quality Robert West says Worksafe was notified shortly after the incident occurred about 9am.

Mr West says the worksite – located on George Street between Moray Place and St Andrew Street – was promptly made safe and has been closed until further notice to allow investigations into exactly what happened to take place.

“Our thoughts are with the injured person, their whānau and the wider Isaac Construction team,” he says.

“Many DCC staff, particularly those working closely on the Retail Quarter project, are also feeling very shaken about what’s happened. Our immediate focus is on supporting people – this includes making our employment counselling service available to both DCC and Isaac staff affected.

“We would also like to thank members of the public, particularly an off-duty doctor, who provided first aid assistance immediately after the incident."

Mr West says that it is too early at this stage to say what effect the incident will have on the project’s timeline.

“Other than ensuring the site is safe and the route for tomorrow’s University graduation parade is ready to go, we are focused on supporting our people through this difficult time.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Dunedin City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Rights


So a Supreme Court stacked with ideologues selected by Donald Trump is about to make an ideological decision to ban the legal right of American women to an abortion. In their infinite wisdom, the US courts have decided that the government cannot force people to wear a mask during a pandemic, but it can force a woman to have a baby, even if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest...
More>>



 
 

Government: Crown Accounts Reflect Strong Economy
The Crown accounts are continuing to reflect the strong position New Zealand is in to manage the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said. For the nine months to the end of March... More>>


Government: Unemployment At Record Low
Unemployment has remained at a record low, with more people in work and higher wages due to the Government’s actions to support the economy during the Omicron outbreak and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>


Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 