A Wet Start To The Week, But Don't Get Used To It

Monday, 9 May 2022, 12:00 pm
Press Release: MetService

Covering period of Monday 9th - Thursday 12th May

The sound of droplets on rooftops and the howling of wind. A bit of a change from last week but it’s not here to stay. MetService is forecasting a clearing in the rain and a return to more settled weather, albeit with a cooler tone.

MetService meteorologist, Tui McInnes says, “Many locations in the western South Island recorded over 100mm of rain in the last 24 hours. This was the first burst of rain in a while, with thunderstorms in some areas adding to the excitement and gusty winds whirling through. This weather is on its way northwards across Aotearoa New Zealand, moving away from the South Island, and the Severe Weather Watches and Warnings have now lifted”.

As the week progresses the rain which is travelling northward clears and cooler temperatures sweep the country.

“Most of us will certainly notice the cooler air following the wet weather. From daytime temperatures in the high teens down to the low single digits overnight, the week will be a fresh change, with frosts expected across the country.” McInnes says.

With the cooler conditions comes calm weather as another high builds over the country. “The calmer weather helps cooling at night, with little cloud to act as a blanket and less wind to mix warmer air, expect a few places to reach the negative temperatures overnight,” says McInnes.

