Allied Health Workers Strike Picket Details

Tēnā koe

10,000 allied health workers in DHBs are striking for 24 hours on Monday 16 May because their employer refuses to offer a fair deal to conclude their collective agreement negotiations.

These workers are an integral part of the health system and they have been overlooked, overworked and undervalued for too long.

They warmly invite you to join them as they hold pickets around the motu.

PSA union organisers, union delegates and members will be available for interview.

All events are taking place on Monday 16 May 2022

Whāngarei

What: Picket

Where: Whāngarei Hospital

When: 8 - 10am

Auckland

What: March

Where: from Albert Park to Aotea Square

When: 11.00am

What: Rally

Where: Aotea Square

When: 11.30am - 1.00pm

Hamilton

What: Picket

Where: Blood Bank, Corner of Ohaupo Road and Lorne Street

When: 8.30 - 11.00am and then 1.30 - 3.30pm

What: Picket

Where: Pembroke Street traffic lights

When: 8.00 - 11.30am

What: Picket

Where: Hamilton Gardens, adjacent the Cobham Drive entrance

When: 8.00am - midday

Thames

What: Picket

Where: Pollen St in front of the Hub

When: 10am - midday

New Plymouth

What: Picket

Where: 2 Tukapa Street, New Plymouth

When: 10am - midday

Whakatane

What: Picket

Where: Roundabout area to Whakatane Bridge

When: 9am - 1pm

Tauranga

What: Picket

Where: Cameron Road footpath outside Tauranga Hospital

When: 7.30am - midday

Rotorua

What: Picket

Where: Lake Road entrance and Arawa street entrance of Rotorua Hospital

When: 8 - 10am and 2 - 4pm

Gisborne

What: Picket

Where: Main Public Gate Hospital, Ormond Road

When: 9.30am - midday

Hawkes Bay

What: Picket

Where: Omahu Road, in front of the main carpark

When: 10.30am - midday

Whanganui

What: Picket

Where: Gates 1 and 2. Whangaui Hospital, 100 Heads Road, Gonville

When: 9 - 11am

Wellington

What: March and picket

Where: Gather at Civic Square from 10am then march to the Cenotaph adjacent to Parliament

When: 10 - 11.15am Civic Square, arriving at Cenotaph from 11:45am

Masterton

What: Picket

Where: Corner of SH1 and Te Ore Ore Road

When: 10:30 - 12:30 pm

Kāpiti

What: Picket

Where: Main SH1/Kāpiti road intersection (under the overbridge if wet)

When: 8 - 9 am

Porirua/Kenepuru

What: Picket

Where: Kenepuru Drive roundabout

When: 10 - 10:45 am

Hutt

What: Picket

Where: Hutt Hospital Gate 2, High St, Lower Hutt

When: 9 - 10:45 am

Nelson

What: Picket

Where: Bus Stop directly in front of Nelson Hospital on Waimea Road

When: 8.30 - 10.30 am

Blenheim

What: Picket

Where: Blenheim Railway Station Carpark

When: 8.30 - 10.30 am

Māwhera-Greymouth

What: Picket

Where: Waterwalk Rd at staff/delivery entrance to Te Nikau Hospital and Health Centre

When: 9.30 - 10.30 am

What: March

Where: From the Clocktower, Greymouth Town Square, along the Floodwall

When: 11.15am - 12.15pm

Christchurch

What: March and picket

Where: from corner of Riccarton Ave and Hagley Ave to the Bridge of Remembrance

When: 11am - 1pm

Timaru

What: Picket

Where: Corner of Stafford Street and Church Street (opposite Old Bank Hotel)

When: 11am - 1pm

Dunedin

What: Picket

Where: Front gate of Waikari Hospital site

Where: Dunedin Public Hospital on the grassy corner next to the early childhood centre

Where: Diagonal corner of the hospital where Great King and Frederick St’s intersection

When: 8 - 10am, midday - 2pm and 3 - 5pm.

