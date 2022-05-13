Allied Health Workers Strike Picket Details
Tēnā koe
10,000 allied health workers in DHBs are striking for 24 hours on Monday 16 May because their employer refuses to offer a fair deal to conclude their collective agreement negotiations.
These workers are an integral part of the health system and they have been overlooked, overworked and undervalued for too long.
They warmly invite you to join them as they hold pickets around the motu.
PSA union organisers, union delegates and members will be available for interview.
All events are taking place on Monday 16 May 2022
Whāngarei
What: Picket
Where: Whāngarei Hospital
When: 8 - 10am
Auckland
What: March
Where: from Albert Park to Aotea Square
When: 11.00am
What: Rally
Where: Aotea Square
When: 11.30am - 1.00pm
Hamilton
What: Picket
Where: Blood Bank, Corner of Ohaupo Road and Lorne Street
When: 8.30 - 11.00am and then 1.30 - 3.30pm
What: Picket
Where: Pembroke Street traffic lights
When: 8.00 - 11.30am
What: Picket
Where: Hamilton Gardens, adjacent the Cobham Drive entrance
When: 8.00am - midday
Thames
What: Picket
Where: Pollen St in front of the Hub
When: 10am - midday
New Plymouth
What: Picket
Where: 2 Tukapa Street, New Plymouth
When: 10am - midday
Whakatane
What: Picket
Where: Roundabout area to Whakatane Bridge
When: 9am - 1pm
Tauranga
What: Picket
Where: Cameron Road footpath outside Tauranga Hospital
When: 7.30am - midday
Rotorua
What: Picket
Where: Lake Road entrance and Arawa street entrance of Rotorua Hospital
When: 8 - 10am and 2 - 4pm
Gisborne
What: Picket
Where: Main Public Gate Hospital, Ormond Road
When: 9.30am - midday
Hawkes Bay
What: Picket
Where: Omahu Road, in front of the main carpark
When: 10.30am - midday
Whanganui
What: Picket
Where: Gates 1 and 2. Whangaui Hospital, 100 Heads Road, Gonville
When: 9 - 11am
Wellington
What: March and picket
Where: Gather at Civic Square from 10am then march to the Cenotaph adjacent to Parliament
When: 10 - 11.15am Civic Square, arriving at Cenotaph from 11:45am
Masterton
What: Picket
Where: Corner of SH1 and Te Ore Ore Road
When: 10:30 - 12:30 pm
Kāpiti
What: Picket
Where: Main SH1/Kāpiti road intersection (under the overbridge if wet)
When: 8 - 9 am
Porirua/Kenepuru
What: Picket
Where: Kenepuru Drive roundabout
When: 10 - 10:45 am
Hutt
What: Picket
Where: Hutt Hospital Gate 2, High St, Lower Hutt
When: 9 - 10:45 am
Nelson
What: Picket
Where: Bus Stop directly in front of Nelson Hospital on Waimea Road
When: 8.30 - 10.30 am
Blenheim
What: Picket
Where: Blenheim Railway Station Carpark
When: 8.30 - 10.30 am
Māwhera-Greymouth
What: Picket
Where: Waterwalk Rd at staff/delivery entrance to Te Nikau Hospital and Health Centre
When: 9.30 - 10.30 am
What: March
Where: From the Clocktower, Greymouth Town Square, along the Floodwall
When: 11.15am - 12.15pm
Christchurch
What: March and picket
Where: from corner of Riccarton Ave and Hagley Ave to the Bridge of Remembrance
When: 11am - 1pm
Timaru
What: Picket
Where: Corner of Stafford Street and Church Street (opposite Old Bank Hotel)
When: 11am - 1pm
Dunedin
What: Picket
Where: Front gate of Waikari Hospital site
Where: Dunedin Public Hospital on the grassy corner next to the early childhood centre
Where: Diagonal corner of the hospital where Great King and Frederick St’s intersection
When: 8 - 10am, midday - 2pm and 3 - 5pm.