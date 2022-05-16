$50,000 Of Funding Up For Grabs For Students To Combat Climate Change

Countdown is putting its annual call out for innovative, climate change focussed projects as it launches its fourth year of Growing for Good grants. The funding is centred on the biggest crises facing the planet, and this year applications are open to secondary schools for the first time ever.

Growing for Good grants aim to nurture Aotearoa’s next generation of environmentalists and conservationists and help turn classroom learning into real life action for students.

Countdown’s Director of Sustainability, Kiri Hannifin, says that Countdown is really proud to be running another year of Growing for Good grants and to be focussing on tackling one of the biggest issues facing Aotearoa.

“We know that responding to the climate emergency is the most important issue of our time. Our purpose is to do what we can to make Kiwis lives better. As part of this, we have an ambitious target of reducing our carbon emissions by 63% by 2030 along with a number of other commitments designed to lessen our footprint on the planet, and create a better future for us all. We hope that with this year’s Growing for Good grants we can help our younger generations take action too.”

“We love that our youngest Kiwis are some of our strongest advocates for climate change action and we’re really proud to support that kaupapa with $50,000 of grants to bring to life projects that will help tackle climate change in early childhood centres, schools and their local communities”

“It’s been a challenging couple of years for everyone and as we look to the future, we hope that these grants inspire lots of passionate, young environmentalists to start something new - whether it’s a rain garden, green roof, a repair workshop to help build a circular economy, a programme to inspire other students to use low emission transport, restoring native bush or something completely out of the box,” says Kiri Hannifin.

Growing for Good grants are open to all early childhood centres, primary, intermediate and secondary schools across Aotearoa to apply for until 27 May 2022 with up to $10,000 available for each successful school or ECE centre.

© Scoop Media

