Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

$50,000 Of Funding Up For Grabs For Students To Combat Climate Change

Monday, 16 May 2022, 5:03 pm
Press Release: Countdown

Countdown is putting its annual call out for innovative, climate change focussed projects as it launches its fourth year of Growing for Good grants. The funding is centred on the biggest crises facing the planet, and this year applications are open to secondary schools for the first time ever.

Growing for Good grants aim to nurture Aotearoa’s next generation of environmentalists and conservationists and help turn classroom learning into real life action for students.

Countdown’s Director of Sustainability, Kiri Hannifin, says that Countdown is really proud to be running another year of Growing for Good grants and to be focussing on tackling one of the biggest issues facing Aotearoa.

“We know that responding to the climate emergency is the most important issue of our time. Our purpose is to do what we can to make Kiwis lives better. As part of this, we have an ambitious target of reducing our carbon emissions by 63% by 2030 along with a number of other commitments designed to lessen our footprint on the planet, and create a better future for us all. We hope that with this year’s Growing for Good grants we can help our younger generations take action too.”

“We love that our youngest Kiwis are some of our strongest advocates for climate change action and we’re really proud to support that kaupapa with $50,000 of grants to bring to life projects that will help tackle climate change in early childhood centres, schools and their local communities”

“It’s been a challenging couple of years for everyone and as we look to the future, we hope that these grants inspire lots of passionate, young environmentalists to start something new - whether it’s a rain garden, green roof, a repair workshop to help build a circular economy, a programme to inspire other students to use low emission transport, restoring native bush or something completely out of the box,” says Kiri Hannifin.

Growing for Good grants are open to all early childhood centres, primary, intermediate and secondary schools across Aotearoa to apply for until 27 May 2022 with up to $10,000 available for each successful school or ECE centre.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Countdown on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Rabuka’s Possible Return In Fiji


Fiji signed onto China’s Belt and Road initiative in 2018, along with a separate agreement on economic co-operation and aid. Yet it took the recent security deal between China and the Solomon Islands to get the belated attention of the US and its helpmates in Canberra and Wellington, and the Pacific is now an arena of major power rivalries...
More>>



 
 

Budget: Climate Investments Provide Path To Economic Security
The Government is investing in New Zealand’s economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses and towards smart, long-term investment... More>>

ALSO:


Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Speaker: 2022 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented
The 2022 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented in the House today. It contains a summary of members’ interests as at 31 January 2022... More>>



Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 