Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

ERP Supported But Bolder Steps Needed

Monday, 16 May 2022, 7:25 pm
Press Release: NZEI

New Zealand’s largest education union NZEI Te Riu Roa welcomes the Government’s Emissions Reduction Plan released earlier today but is urging it to take even bolder steps as Aotearoa transitions to a low carbon economy.

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Liam Rutherford says all workers will need support as the country moves to a low emission economy

“I am grateful for the work done by the relevant Ministers in putting together such a comprehensive framework,” Mr Rutherford says. “But we also know that urgent action is needed to address climate change and we would like to see that recognised by all sectors of the economy and all political parties.”

Mr Rutherford says one thing that stood out for him in the ERP was the positive messages about public transport and the encouragement of families to purchase low emissions vehicles.

“NZEI Te Riu Roa is a member of the Fares Free campaign and lowering transport costs for working families is a key action in addressing poverty,” he says. “We are looking ahead to see if there are any further announcements about cheap or free public transport either in Thursday’s Budget or over the course of the next year.”

Mr Rutherford says that it’s also important the Government taps into the networks that schools provide into communities – something they indicated with the inclusion of pre-tertiary education in the ERP.

“We know that schools and kura can be valuable change agents and we think with the right level of resourcing and support, educators and schools can be a valuable conduit to helping communities transition and adapt,” he says.

“But we do need to see a comprehensive strategy on how climate education will be incorporated into the curriculum at all ages. And how the necessary training, professional development and resources will be provided.”

Mr Rutherford says while it was good to see the Government’s recognition of empowering Māori and acknowledgement of the need for equitable transition, any such work needed to be funded and communicated properly, alongside meaningful engagement with tangata whenua.

He also expressed concern that there was little mention of engaging Pasifika communities within New Zealand or with Pacific nations, many of which are connected politically to Aotearoa and through whanaungatanga.

Mr Rutherford also noted the ERP makes no mention of phasing out the roughly 900 remaining diesel, oil and gas-fired boilers in schools to follow up their recent announcement that coal-fired boilers would be phased out by 2025.

“Time is ticking,” Mr Rutherford says. “We supported the decision on coal boilers but hoped the ERP would address the urgent need to make schools fossil-fuel free.

“We think our tamariki deserve learning environments that reflect the kind of future we want for them.”

© Scoop Media

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

Contact NZEI Te Riu Roa

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Rabuka’s Possible Return In Fiji


Fiji signed onto China’s Belt and Road initiative in 2018, along with a separate agreement on economic co-operation and aid. Yet it took the recent security deal between China and the Solomon Islands to get the belated attention of the US and its helpmates in Canberra and Wellington, and the Pacific is now an arena of major power rivalries...
More>>



 
 

Budget: Climate Investments Provide Path To Economic Security
The Government is investing in New Zealand’s economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses and towards smart, long-term investment... More>>

ALSO:


Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Speaker: 2022 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented
The 2022 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented in the House today. It contains a summary of members’ interests as at 31 January 2022... More>>



Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 